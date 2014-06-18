Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Justin Verlander’s workload might be reduced for the time being, even if it temporarily strains his relationship with manager Brad Ausmus.

The Tigers’ struggling ace has given up seven runs in each of his last two starts and at least five runs in six of his last seven outings. Ausmus plans to limit Verlander’s innings in his upcoming starts, beginning with his outing in Cleveland on Saturday night.

Ausmus knows Verlander might not agree with those tactics. Ausmus has given Verlander a long leash despite the torrent of base hits -- 111 in 97 2/3 innings -- and runs that Verlander has allowed. His 97-pitch outing against Kansas City on Monday was the first time this season he didn’t reach triple digits in pitches.

“It’s more difficult because of what he’s done at the major-league level and the pride that he takes pitching deep into games,” Ausmus said. “If he’s (ticked) at me for a couple of outings because I took him out a little early, but they were good outings and got him on a roll, I‘m all for having him (ticked) at me for a couple of outings.”

Ausmus and pitching coach Jeff Jones met with Verlander at length on Tuesday afternoon, watching video and making sure Verlander’s confidence level hadn’t fallen off. Ausmus doesn’t see a pitcher in decline but rather someone who has fallen into some bad habits that have made him more hittable.

Verlander pitched four scoreless innings against Kansas City on Monday before surrendering four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. His ERA ballooned to 4.98.

“He’s not down on himself, which is the important thing,” Ausmus said. “We all feel it’s extremely correctable. I don’t think he has to reinvent himself. You’re talking about a guy who still throws 96 (mph), and he’s hit 98 at times. We’re not talking about someone who’s dropped from 100 to 91. This guy still has it in him. He’s not at the point where he needs to reassess his approach to getting hitters out that drastically.”

Ausmus wouldn’t disclose the flaws that were detected when comparing Verlander’s most recent outing to the dominant Verlander of two or three seasons ago. But Ausmus feels the core muscle surgery Verlander underwent last offseason might have played a role. He believes Verlander may have altered his mechanics while working his way back from the surgery.

“In recent starts, the big inning has been the issue,” Ausmus said. “It’s really just a bad pitch at the wrong time. The velocity he’s throwing at is more than enough to get people out. It’s not the velocity; it’s the location.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-31

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 3-6, 3.94 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 3-5, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer went from one extreme to the other on Tuesday, getting pounded for 10 runs on 10 hits in an 11-4 loss to Kansas City. Scherzer allowed the most runs he has surrendered since May 3, 2010, when he gave up 10 to Minnesota. He was coming off the first complete-game shutout of his career, against the Chicago White Sox. Scherzer gave up seven runs in the second, including a pair of two-run homers. “It came down to I didn’t execute with two strikes,” Scherzer said. “I‘m not putting hitters away in those counts, and that’s the difference right now.”

--LHP Drew Smyly has manhandled Kansas City during his three-year career and looks to extend that success when he faces the Royals on Wednesday afternoon. Smyly’s three wins and 27 strikeouts are career highs against any opponent. He’s made 11 appearances against them, three as a starter, and posted a 2.05 ERA. He has been particularly tough on LF Alex Gordon (.071) and 1B Eric Hosmer (.167). Smyly has recorded quality starts in both of his June outings, holding both Boston and Minnesota to one earned run in six innings.

--RF Torii Hunter did not play Tuesday because of a right hamstring cramp suffered during Monday’s 11-8 loss to Kansas City. “I haven’t felt that in 10 years,” said Hunter, who hopes to return to the lineup by the weekend. Hunter said he was carried from the dugout to the clubhouse by 1B Miguel Cabrera after he left the game. “Miggy carried me up the stairs all the way to my locker,” he said. “I couldn’t bend my leg to walk up the steps, so he grabbed me and I put my arm around him. I love him to death.”

--OF Derek Hill officially agreed to terms with the Tigers on Monday. Hill, the team’s No. 1 pick in the June draft and 23rd overall, reportedly received a $2 million signing bonus. Hill, who hit .500 for Elk Grove (Calif.) High School as a senior, had committed to the University of Oregon. The club has not disclosed where Hill will begin his pro career.

--RF J.D. Martinez had another big offensive night on Tuesday, rapping three hits in four at-bats. His lone out was a shot to the right-field fence, where Kansas City’s Lorenzo Cain robbed him of a home run. Cain also made a diving catch that took away an extra-base hit from Martinez on Monday. Martinez has a seven-game hitting streak, with an extra-base hit in five of those games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If he’s (mad) at me for a couple of outings because I took him out a little early, but they were good outings and got him on a roll, I‘m all for having him (mad) at me for a couple of outings.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, on limiting RHP Justin Verlander’s innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Torii Hunter (right hamstring cramp) left the June 16 game and did not play June 17.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He might be able to return in late June or early July.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will miss 6-8 weeks of action following surgery on his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Blaine Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez