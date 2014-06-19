Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Chad Smith was just hoping to stay in Double-A this season. He never dreamed he’d be wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform in June.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound right-hander had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday morning. He warmed up during the game but did not appear in it.

Smith, 24, began the season at Double-A Erie but made a rapid move through the minors.

“Coming into spring training, I was thinking I’d start in high A and hopefully finish the season in Double-A,” Smith said. “When I was able to start in Double-A, I was like, ‘Man, I hope I stay in Double-A and don’t get moved down to high A.’ When I got the call on a Sunday from (Toledo manager) Larry Parrish that I was going up to Triple-A, I was shocked. And last night I was even more shocked.”

Smith pitched 43 games for Class A West Michigan last season, doing what he described as mop-up duty. He made enough of an impression to get a promotion during spring training and thrived at Erie in a relief role. He had a 2.08 ERA in seven appearances, then was even more effective after moving up another rung with the Mud Hens, compiling a 4-2 record and 1.64 ERA in 15 games.

“He’s a guy that wasn’t really on our radar in spring training but has pitched his way on the radar the last three months,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

The Tigers rolled the dice when they drafted Smith in the 17th round out of USC in 2011. Smith was just two weeks removed from Tommy John surgery. Smith suffered the injury after throwing a slider to an Oregon batter midway through his junior season.

Smith has cut down on the number of sliders he throws, relying on a sinking fastball as his bread-and-butter pitch. His fastball tops out around 94 mph.

“It’s been three years out of Tommy John surgery and I fully trust my body and arm,” said Smith, who will be used in middle relief. “I started rolling off some good outings and got a lot of confidence. During the spring, the catcher kept calling for (the sinker). I kept throwing it and they weren’t hitting it. I’ve just kind of rolled with that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-32

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 4-5, 2.83 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 3-2, 2.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chad Smith had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. Smith, who started the season at Double-A Erie, had a 4-2 record with a 1.64 ERA in 15 appearances with the Mud Hens. Smith, who relies on a sinking fastball, will be used in middle relief. The Tigers were in need of a fresh arm after Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer were rocked on back-to-back nights Monday and Tuesday.

--LHP Drew Smyly was tagged with Wednesday’s 2-1 loss despite a quality outing. He gave up two runs on seven hits in seven-plus innings while walking none and striking out six. “He had a very nice game,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Smyly’s seven innings matched his career high. Over the past four starts, Smyly has gone 1-3 despite a 2.74 ERA.

--RF Torii Hunter sat out for the second straight game on Wednesday because of a right hamstring cramp. He suffered the injury leaving the batter’s box Monday during an 11-8 loss to Kansas City. Hunter is unlikely to play Thursday but could return during the weekend series at Cleveland.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez has been the Tigers’ most reliable starter since coming off the disabled list in mid-May and will look to continue that success against Kansas City on Thursday. Sanchez, who hasn’t lost since April 21, has given up just nine earned runs in six starts since recovering from a blister on his pitching hand. Sanchez has a 3-2 record in five career starts against the Royals but has been dominant in those outings, allowing just four runs in 36 1/3 innings (0.99 ERA).

--RHP Evan Reed was designated for assignment on Wednesday. Reed started off strong in a middle-relief role but struggled with his command over the past month, allowing 13 runs in his last 11 appearances and six in his last three outings. “He’s at his best when he attacks the hitters,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s got a power arm and he’s got the ability to pitch at the major-league level, but he’s got to get more consistent with his mechanics, especially on his slider.”

--RF J.D. Martinez extended his hitting streak to eight games on Wednesday with a solo homer and a single. Martinez was also robbed of a hit on a sliding catch by Kansas City LF Alex Gordon, the third time in the series a Royals outfielder has taken a hit away from him with a superior defensive play. He’s batting .419 with two homers and seven RBIs during the streak. Manager Brad Ausmus has been using Martinez in the No. 5 spot in the order because he provides an additional power threat.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a guy that wasn’t really on our radar in spring training but has pitched his way on the radar the last three months.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, on newly promoted RHP Chad Smith.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Torii Hunter (right hamstring cramp) left the June 16 game. He missed the next two games and is unlikely to play June 19. He could return during the weekend series at Cleveland.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He might be able to return in late June or early July.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will miss 6-8 weeks of action following surgery on his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Blaine Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez