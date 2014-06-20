Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Brad Ausmus learned a hard lesson this week: Watch everything you say, especially during a press conference.

The Detroit Tigers manager found himself embroiled in the first major controversy of his rookie managerial career when he made a tasteless joke during his postgame media session on Wednesday. Ausmus answered a question about his demeanor coming to the ballpark during the team’s recent slide. He then responded to a follow-up question on what he does when he gets home by saying, “I beat my wife.”

Ausmus immediately realized he made a mistake and apologized, but the remark set off a firestorm on social media and sports talk radio as well as angering groups that target domestic abuse. There were even those who felt he should be fired.

Neither the team nor the league announced any type of reprimand or punishment.

“In today’s world, that’s pretty standard,” Ausmus said Thursday morning of the blowback. “Truth is, I wasn’t trying to trivialize and marginalize the problem of domestic abuse or minimize how awful it is. People in this business know I wasn’t trying to hurt anyone or offend anyone and if I did, I‘m truly sorry for that because that’s not what I was trying to do.”

Ausmus also had some explaining to do when he got home.

“I talked my wife and daughters about it,” he said. “My daughters are on Twitter all the time, so they see (the reaction). It hasn’t been a fun 12 hours. I didn’t sleep well.”

Interestingly, the media outlets affiliated with the Tigers tried to squelch the controversy. Fox Sports Detroit edited out that portion of the press conference and refused to release it to other media outlets. WXYT-FM, which broadcasts the games, would not allow its on-air talent to play the tape of his comment.

Other TV outlets still found a way to show it, as the beat writer from the Oakland (Mich.) Press recorded the press conference on a camera phone and posted it to the newspaper’s media site.

Ausmus did not have an issue with the comment being played, since he was in a public forum. It came toward the tail end of an unusually long press conference.

“You guys are there doing your job,” he said. “I was well aware what was going on and I take full blame for it. I knew when (the words) left my mouth they were insensitive and in poor taste, which is why I apologized.”

Ausmus downplayed any correlation between his frustration over his underachieving team and the flip remark. But he admits he’s been losing sleep over its poor play.

“When I get in my car and drive home, I‘m actually OK,” he said. “I can fall asleep but I’ll wake up at 5 o’clock in the morning and lie awake for two hours thinking about it. It’s 5 o’clock, it’s dark out and I‘m still going over yesterday’s game.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 8-4, 4.03 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 6-4, 3.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello has traditionally pitched well at Cleveland’s Progressive Field and the Tigers hope that trend continues when he faces the Indians on Friday. Porcello is 4-2 with a 3.15 ERA in 10 career starts there and 8-3 with a 3.59 ERA in 19 overall starts against Cleveland. He is 0-2 in two starts this June but had a quality outing while getting a no-decision in his last appearance, holding Minnesota to three runs on five hits in seven innings Sunday.

--RF Torii Hunter missed his third consecutive game Thursday because of a right hamstring cramp. He suffered the injury leaving the batter’s box during Monday’s 11-8 loss to Kansas City. He showed improvement Thursday and should play this weekend in Cleveland. “He took batting practice on the field, did some agility drills out in the outfield today, so things are moving in the right direction,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’re hoping we can get him back, maybe in a pinch-hit role tomorrow and (start him) on Saturday.”

--CF Austin Jackson was moved up to the No. 2 spot in the order Thursday and went 1-for-3 on a bad-hop single. Manager Brad Ausmus was looking for a way to get Jackson out of his prolonged slump. “We’ll see if putting him up toward the top, ahead of Miggy (Miguel Cabrera), will help,” he said. “This is an example of trying to find something to get us rolling.”

--RHP Anibal Sanchez failed to get a strikeout for the first time in his nine-year career but still recorded the win in Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Kansas City. Sanchez threw 107 pitches in seven innings and allowed only six base runners. Sanchez has not allowed more than one run to the Royals in six career starts. “I had pretty good command,” he said. “I used my whole arsenal against this team.”

--RF J.D. Martinez stay red-hot Thursday, hitting a solo home run to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He’s batting .400 with five runs scored, three doubles, three homers and eight RBIs since June 12. Martinez has solidified the No. 5 spot in the batting order and will continue to see steady action in left and right field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know if that’s my first time, I don’t remember doing that before. I threw a lot of good pitches to get strikeouts but those guys swing a lot, they contact everything.” -- Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez, who failed to get a strikeout for the first time in his nine-year career but still recorded the win in Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Kansas City.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Torii Hunter (right hamstring cramp) left the June 16 game. He then sat out games June 17-19.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He might be able to return in late June or early July.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will miss 6-8 weeks of action following surgery on his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Blaine Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez