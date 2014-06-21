Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Detroit Tigers’ best weapon against the Cleveland Indians this year is Martinez. Both of them. Friday night designated hitter Victor Martinez and left fielder J.D. Martinez carried the offense as the Tigers beat the Indians 6-4.

Each Martinez hit a home run, and the two of them combined to go 4-for-7, with a double, two home runs and five RBI. Victor Martinez and J.D. Martinez have both hit home runs in a game three times this season and all three times the opponent has been the Indians.

Victor Martinez was originally signed by the Indians and broke into the big leagues with them in 2002. He was traded by the Indians to Boston in 2009, and he has tormented them with his bat ever since.

Victor Martinez was 1-for-3 with a home and 2 RBIs Friday. In 2014 he is hitting .364 (8-for-22) with three home runs and five RBIs vs. Cleveland. For his career, he is hitting .366 with eight home runs and 44 RBIs in 191 at bats.

Victor Martinez also fills a huge role in the Tigers’ lineup by hitting fourth behind first baseman Miguel Cabrera. With Martinez’s bat looming in the on deck circle, it encourages opposing pitchers to pitch to Cabrera.

“When the season started I said the only guy who can protect Miguel is Miguel, but I‘m going to say now the other person who can protect Miguel would be Victor,” said manager Brad Ausmus. “So there’s at least two.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-32

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 6-7, 4.98 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 2-3, 4.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Victor Martinez had another big game against his former Cleveland teammates. Martinez belted a two-run home run in the fourth inning. In 2014 Martinez is hitting .364 (8-for-22) with three home runs and five RBIs vs. Cleveland. For his career, he is hitting .366 with eight home runs and 44 RBIs in 191 at-bats vs. the Indians.

--OF J.D. Martinez had three hits, including a double, a home run and three RBIs Friday night. That extended Martinez’s hitting streak to a career-high 10 games. During his streak, Martinez is hitting .447 (17-for-38) with five doubles, four home runs, and 11 RBIs. “You see occasionally players get on a hot streak like this and I hope he’s hot tomorrow. I hope he stays on a roll,” said Detroit manager Brad Ausmus.

--RHP Rick Porcello pitched six scoreless innings on six hits, with three strikeouts and one walk to get the win Friday vs. Cleveland, improving his record to 9-4. “I had a good fastball,” Porcello said. “My changeup was a big pitch. The way the guys played defense was fantastic, too. I felt good.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera was 1-for-4 Friday vs. the Indians. Cabrera this year is hitting .364 (8-for-22) vs. the Indians. For his career vs. Cleveland Cabrera is hitting .334 with 32 home runs and 105 RBIs in 449 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You see occasionally players get on a hot streak like this and I hope he’s hot tomorrow. I hope he stays on a roll.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, on OF J.D. Martinez, who had three hits, including a double, a home run and three RBIs Friday night in a win over Cleveland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Torii Hunter (right hamstring cramp) left the June 16 game. He then sat out games June 17-20.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He might be able to return in late June or early July.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will miss 6-8 weeks of action following surgery on his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Chad Smith

LHP Blaine Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez