Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Detroit Tigers righted their ship, and they did so at the right time in the right place against the right team.

The Tigers rolled over the Cleveland Indians 10-4 Sunday, completing a three-game series road sweep.

Detroit rallied for late victories in the first two games of the series, but Sunday’s game was all but over after a seven-run fifth inning. The Tigers earned their fourth win overall, and they moved back into first place in the American League Central.

The Tigers lead the second-place Kansas City Royals by 2 1/2 games and third-place Cleveland by five games. The Tigers hit the gas at just the right time, pulling of a prolonged slide that saw them fall out of first place for three days last week.

From May 18 through June 19, the Tigers went 9-20. However, they put the brakes on that skid by beating Kansas City 2-1 on Thursday. Then they posted the sweep in Cleveland at the start of a nine-game road trip that will continue with three games at Texas and three in Houston.

“We played well here,” manager Brad Ausmus said of the sweep of Cleveland. “We’re playing better, obviously, but I‘m not going to make any declarations that anything is starting or finishing.”

Right-hander Max Scherzer, the winning pitcher Sunday, said he likes where the Tigers are now.

“We’re playing good baseball right now,” he said. “If we play good baseball and do the little things right, we’re as good as any team in the American League. That’s what we did this series.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-32

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 3-6, 3.48 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 5-4, 5.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Patrick McCoy made his major league debut in the seventh inning Sunday, pitching a scoreless inning and allowing one hit. McCoy was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday when LHP Ian Krol was placed on the disabled list.

--RHP Chad Smith made his major league debut in the ninth inning Sunday. Smith pitched one inning and gave up three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Smith was called up from Triple-A Toledo on June 18.

--RHP Max Scherzer, who gave up 10 runs in four innings against Kansas City in his last start, was much better in a win Sunday vs. Cleveland. Scherzer (9-3) pitched six innings, allowing one run on six hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. “I thought I threw pretty well,” Scherzer said. “I did a good job attacking the zone. They’re a great team in making you work, but my approach today worked. I was able to get some strikeouts when I needed them.”

--OF Torii Hunter hopes to return to the lineup Tuesday, when the Tigers open a series in Texas. Hunter missed the past six games due to a strained hamstring.

--RHP Luke Putkonen was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Pat McCoy. Putkonen is out until late July or early August after undergoing surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow last week.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He could begin facing hitters week of June 23.

--RF Torii Hunter (right hamstring cramp) left the June 16 game, and he did not play June 17-22. He hopes to return to the lineup June 24.

--LHP Ian Krol (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, retroactive to June 21.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He might be able to return in late June or early July.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Chad Smith

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Pat McCoy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez