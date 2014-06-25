Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler wasn’t sure what kind of reception he would receive Tuesday night, and frankly he didn’t seem to care. A key member of two World Series teams with Texas, Kinsler returned to the park he spent his first eight major league seasons for the first time.

Kinsler received mostly cheers and a smattering of boos in his first at-bat before hitting a solo home run. He went 2-5 in the 8-2 win to open a three-game series against the Rangers.

Kinsler was shipped to Detroit in a blockbuster trade for first baseman Prince Fielder. Kinsler learned of the deal on TV while on vacation with teammates, rather than being informed by Texas management.

That lack of communication upset Kinsler, and led him to calling Rangers general manager Jon Daniels a “sleazeball” in an offseason interview with ESPN.

“I‘m pretty up front, tell people how I feel, that’s the way I would handle the situation,” Kinsler said. “He handled it differently. At the time I said those things, obviously I thought he should have handled it a little differently. But I‘m over it, I‘m past it, I’ve moved on.”

Kinsler continues to maintain a home in the Dallas area.

“I gave it everything I had when I played here,” he said. “I spoke my mind at times, I kept my mouth shut at times, but I enjoyed my time. I enjoyed playing here, putting the Texas Rangers uniform on.”

--RHP Anibal Sanchez has won his last four decisions, and owns a 2.05 ERA in four June starts. He hasn’t suffered a loss since April 21. Sanchez is 1-0 against Texas this season, having beaten the Rangers on May 23.

--LHP Daniel Schlereth was reacquired from Pittsburgh on Tuesday for cash considerations, according to MLB.com. Schlereth was assigned to the Toledo Mud Hens. Schlereth was with Detroit two years ago.

--RF J.D. Martinez extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double in the first. The streak is the longest in his career and the longest active streak in the majors. Martinez is the reigning American League Player of the Week.

--LHP Drew Smyly recorded his fourth straight quality start (2-2, 1.44 ERA, 4 ER/25.0 IP). It was his second start this season without an earned run. He earned his first career win vs. Texas, improving to 1-1.

--2B Ian Kinsler homered in his first plate appearance as a visiting player at Globe Life Park in the first inning. He added a two-run single in the eighth. He was 86 career home runs at this ballpark, which is ninth all-time.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was nothing personal at all. I was just saying hi. It was my return home. To get lucky enough to square one up like that and it go over the fence, it was a good feeling. I was just having fun.” -- Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler, who homered in his first plate appearance as a visiting player at Globe Life Park in an 8-2 win over Texas on Tuesday.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He could begin facing hitters during the week of June 23-29.

--LHP Ian Krol (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, retroactive to June 21.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He might be able to return in late June or early July.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

