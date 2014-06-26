Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Outfielder J.D. Martinez, the reigning American League Player of the Week, picked up right where he left off to start a new week. Martinez racked up another two hits and hit a go-ahead two-run homer in Detroit’s series-opening win at Texas on Wednesday.

Martinez is just happy to get an opportunity to play. Released near the end of spring training by the Houston Astros, he was signed by the Tigers and called up in late April as a fourth outfielder.

“You don’t get too many chances, I feel like, to be on a team like this, to have a chance to go a long way,” said Martinez, who went 2-for-4 in Detroit’s 8-6 win over Texas on Wednesday. “That’s just the biggest thing for me. Whatever I’ve got to do to help us win.”

The Tigers are in first place and Martinez is contributing. Hitting fifth, he extended a career-high and major-league-best hitting streak to 14 games with a first-inning double Wednesday.

“J.D.’s swinging the bat very well,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “And as long as he’s swinging the bat like he is, we’re going to continue to get him in there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-32

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-4, 4.22 ERA) vs. Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 9-4, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Torii Hunter returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing more than a week with hamstring soreness. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Detroit’s 8-6 win over Texas.

--OF J.D. Martinez extended his career-high hitting streak to 14 games with a first-inning double Wednesday. The streak is also the longest current streak in the majors. He is batting .418 (23-for-55) during the streak.

--DH Victor Martinez hit his 20th home run of the season in the fifth inning. He reached the 20-home-run plateau for the sixth time in his career and first time since 2010 with Boston.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (5-2) left the game with a 7-4 lead and one out in the sixth inning. He has won five straight decisions and earned his first career victory at Globe Life Park in Arlington. He has permitted at least four runs in each of his three starts in Arlington and his 13.94 ERA at this facility is his highest at any road park.

--RHP Rick Porcello is 1-2 in his last three decisions after starting the season 8-2. He did win his last start, pitching six shutout innings on June 20 at Cleveland. Porcello, 25, was roughed up in his last outing against Texas, giving seven earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in a 12-2 loss May 24.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “J.D.’s swinging the bat very well. And as long as he’s swinging the bat like he is, we’re going to continue to get him in there.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, on OF J.D. Martinez, whose 14-game hitting streak is a career high and the best in the majors currently.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He could begin facing hitters during the week of June 23-29.

--LHP Ian Krol (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, retroactive to June 21.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He might be able to return in late June or early July.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Chad Smith

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Pat McCoy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez