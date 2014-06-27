Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- One of the thousands of baseball’s rules of tradition is reverence to superstition.

And the Detroit Tigers are obeying.

Right-handed reliever Joba Chamberlain took out the lineup card before each of the past seven games, and the Tigers were victorious in all of them. So that means Chamberlain will continue to do it.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Chamberlain said after the Tigers completed a three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers with a 6-0 victory Thursday. “It’s just one of those things where we tried to switch it up and it seemed to work.”

Thursday’s victory probably had more to do with right-handed pitcher Rick Porcello than Chamberlain’s pregame presentation.

Porcello held Texas to three hits while throwing his first career shutout and second complete game of his career. He earned his 10th victory of the season, tied for second in the major leagues.

“He’s done a nice job,” Porcello said -- tongue in cheek -- of Chamberlain’s streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-32

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 6-7, 4.82 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 2-4, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello threw his first career shutout and earned his 10th victory of the season Thursday in the Tigers’ 6-0 win over the Rangers. He has seven victories in eight road starts, and he has a 3.10 road ERA. Porcello struck out six and walked three in winning his second straight decision. Before Thursday, he gave up 28 earned runs in 34 innings in seven career starts against Texas, including seven runs over 5 1/3 innings in May. Porcello posted his second career complete game. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last 16 innings, spanning three games.

--LF J.D. Martinez saw his 14-game hitting streak end Thursday, though he did collect his 32nd RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly. Martinez is hitting .383 in his last 15 games, including going 4-for-13 in the Tigers’ three-game sweep of the Rangers.

--1B Miguel Cabrera matched a season high with four hits in Detroit’s 6-0 victory over Texas on Thursday. Cabrera, who went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, is hitting .385 with seven RBIs in his past six games.

--2B Ian Kinsler extended his hitting streak to six games with two singles while finishing off his Texas homecoming in the Tigers’ 6-0 victory over the Rangers on Thursday. Kinsler went 6-for-12 with four RBIs in Detroit’s three-game sweep. He is hitting .462 during the hitting streak with run-scoring hits in five of the six games.

--RHP Evan Reed cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Toledo, the team announced Thursday. Reed, who pitched in 27 games for the Tigers, gave up 10 earned runs in 11 2/3 innings since May 20.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(The shutout) is extremely special to me, and the other thing that’s special is we’ve won our first seven games on this road trip after coming off a month-long slide. I‘m happy we’re playing good baseball and we’re all contributing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He could begin facing hitters during the week of June 23-29.

--LHP Ian Krol (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He might be able to return in late June or early July.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Chad Smith

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Pat McCoy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez