Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- There wasn’t an ounce of arrogance emanating from Tigers left fielder J.D. Martinez. He didn’t direct any hostility toward the organization that released him this spring without truly giving him an opportunity to showcase the swing he revamped during the offseason.

Instead Martinez was humble during his triumphant return to Minute Maid Park, finishing 2-for-5 in the Tigers’ 4-3 loss on the heels of being named the American League Player of the Week for the week ending June 22. Martinez batted .444 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs during that seven-game stretch, helping propel the Tigers to a run of victories that put them back atop the heap in the AL Central.

”I don’t hold any regret, any grudges against the Astros,“ Martinez said. ”It’s a business. They made their decision and I have to keep fighting through. I‘m just here to help the Tigers win any way I can.

“I didn’t get a lot of at-bats (during spring training); my at-bats were scattered and it was really tough for me to show them what I could do and what I learned.”

Martinez, a 20th-round pick of the Astros in 2009, struggled over his last two seasons in Houston, posting a .245/.295/.376 slash line with an 83 OPS+ and -1.8 WAR over 199 games from 2012-13. During spring training the Astros hitched their wagon to a collection of different outfielders, releasing Martinez on March 22. Two days later the Tigers picked him up and Martinez has slugged his way into a prominent role.

”I‘m happy for J.D.,“ Astros manager Bo Porter said. ”J.D. is a major league baseball player. I think that a lot of times in our game sometimes a change of scenery is good for a guy. I think that he’s taken full advantage of the opportunity in which they have given him and I‘m happy for him.

“In our situation you look at our roster coming out of spring training, there was no place for J.D. to fit on our roster. And once we realized that we were able to give him an opportunity to latch on someplace else. He latched on Detroit and things are going well for him.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-33

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 9-3, 3.71 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 2-6, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander tossed his second consecutive quality start, working six innings while allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with eight strikeouts. Following a rough seven-start patch where his ERA ballooned to 4.98, Verlander has posted a 3.46 ERA with 16 strikeouts over his last two starts.

--2B Ian Kinsler finished 3-for-5 and recorded his sixth consecutive multi-hit game, a career-long streak. His 32 multi-hit games rank second in the American League behind Astros 2B Jose Altuve. In 61 career games against the Astros, Kinsler is batting .337 (82-for-243).

--3B Nick Castellanos drilled his sixth home run of the season in the fourth inning, a two-out solo shot off Astros RHP Brad Peacock, Castellanos finished 1-for-4 and is now batting .323 (32-for-99) over his last 26 games.

--RF J.D. Martinez finished 2-for-5 with a run scored against his former team. The Astros released Martinez during spring training, two days before he signed with the Tigers. Over his last 27 games, Martinez is batting .354 (34-for-96).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everything has come together over the last week. Every day we are getting solid pitching, and we have been able to score runs. You do that every day and you are going to be able to win games. Tonight, it was the offensive side of it couldn’t catch a break.” -- Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler after a loss to Houston on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He could begin facing hitters during the week of June 23-29.

--LHP Ian Krol (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He might be able to return in late June or early July.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Chad Smith

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Pat McCoy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez