Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

HOUSTON -- Like every other team grinding its way through the halfway point of the regular season and into the All-Star Game break, the Detroit Tigers are taking strides to keep their most critical, yet headstrong, regulars fresh as the dog days of the schedule approach.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus initially gave second baseman Ian Kinsler the day off Sunday, despite the fact that Kinsler extended his streak of multi-hit games to seven with his three-run home run in the ninth inning Saturday. Kinsler started all but one of the Tigers’ previous 77 games, and he ultimately pinch-hit in the eighth inning of the Astros’ 6-4 victory Sunday. Kinsler struck out against Tony Sipp.

Kinsler, first baseman Miguel Cabrera and designated hitter Victor Martinez are lineup mainstays, with Cabrera and Martinez making their 78th starts in as many games Sunday. With Martinez serving as the designated hitter for 63 of those games, rest isn’t as much of a concern on his behalf. However, Ausmus has had discussions with Cabrera about taking a day off, with Cabrera making his 68th start in the field Sunday (66 at first base and two at third base).

“I talked to Miggy about it the other day,” Ausmus said. “They don’t have to tell me (they need a day off). I don’t think Ian would ever tell me he wants to come out of a game. Sometimes I check with him and just try to gauge by his response not so much by his words.”

Ausmus stressed that a mental respite is more important than the physical day off. Determining when to offer that break is the challenge.

“Some guys are tougher to know that others,” said Ausmus, who is in his first year with Detroit. “It didn’t take long to figure out Kinsler.”

RECORD: 44-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 9-3, 2.66 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 5-2, 2.64 ERA)

--3B Nick Castellanos finished 2-for-4, including a two-run triple in the eighth inning off Astros RHP Jose Veras. The triple was the first in Castellanos’ career. Over his last 28 games, Castellanos is batting .330 (35-for-106), and he went 4-for-11 in the Houston series.

--LF J.D. Martinez recorded a hit in all three games against his former club, finishing the series batting .385 (5-for-13). He went 2-for-4 and scored a run in the finale. Martinez is batting .356 (37-for-104) over his last 29 games and is further entrenching himself as a regular after initially making headway as an extra outfielder.

--LHP Drew Smyly had his string of consecutive quality starts snapped at four after allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings Sunday against Houston. Smyly left the ballpark early on Saturday with an illness but insisted he was healthy enough to pitch effectively the next day. The eight hits allowed tied for the most he surrendered in a start this season (May 26 at Oakland).

--CF Austin Jackson earned his first start of the season batting atop the order, doing so when 2B Ian Kinsler wasn’t in the starting lineup. Jackson, who entered the season with 2,555 plate appearances as a leadoff hitter, struck out to end the game and finished 0-for-5 with four strikeouts. He also hit into a 6-4-3 double play in the fifth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was pretty sick yesterday. He was sent back to the hotel. Today he was feeling pretty bad but good enough to pitch, obviously. You know, he battled his butt off and tried to give everything he had today. It was unfortunate he left a couple of breaking balls up, and they capitalized.” -- C Alex Avila, on LHP Drew Smyly, who was knocked out in the third inning Sunday during the Tigers’ 6-4 loss to the Houston Astros.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He could begin facing hitters during the week of June 23-29.

--LHP Ian Krol (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He might be able to return in late June or early July.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

