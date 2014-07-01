Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Walks seem like such a little thing, but they play a big part of so many games.

Like Monday night in Detroit, when a barely noticed base on balls to center fielder Austin Jackson played a key role in the Tigers’ 5-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Jackson’s walk was big because it was only the second one issued all season by Oakland closer Sean Doolittle, who has 57 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings.

The walk loaded the bases and set the stage for a walk-off grand slam by left fielder Rajai Davis.

“That might have been the biggest at-bat in the inning there,” manager Brad Ausmus said of Jackson’s walk, “because Doolittle does not walk a lot of guys. Obviously, he’s walked two now, all season. It was a huge at-bat and possibly could be considered a turning point in that inning for us.”

”I wasn’t aware of that,“ Jackson said when he learned Doolittle entered the game with a 56-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. ”That’s an unbelievable stat. It seemed like a long at-bat.

“I was stepping out after every pitch, to make my plan in my head. I wanted to keep the same aggressiveness. That’s a guy who throws 97 (mph), and he’s got that nasty slider, too.”

While few were aware it was only Doolittle’s second base on balls of the season, everybody was aware when Davis crunched the belt-high 1-0 slider that it was drifting over the fence in the left field corner.

”I’ve never done it before,“ Davis said of his walk-off slam, ”except in my dreams when I‘m asleep.

“When you’re the guy getting mobbed (at home plate), it’s a great feeling.”

Ausmus said, ”It’s certainly a lot of fun when it happens. It definitely brings the guys together as a group. You see the big pile at home plate and then they celebrate a little bit in the clubhouse, so it’s a fun way to win a game.

“Not something you want to do every night because you end up having a coronary, but it’s definitely a fun way to win a game.”

Jackson’s walk only advanced one runner one base since Detroit had runners on first and third at the time. However, it set Davis up to advance everybody all the way home.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: A’s (LHP Brad Mills, 1-0, 4.35 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 10-4, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Victor Martinez was a pregame scratch from Monday’s starting lineup with soreness in his back or side area. Manager Brad Ausmus wasn’t quite sure where the soreness was but noted Martinez mentioned it Sunday, so he decided caution was the best move. Martinez was replaced by OF J.D. Martinez, originally slated to have a day off. “He didn’t want to come out,” Ausmus said, “but we can’t lose Vic for an extended period. He said he felt it a little bit (Sunday) and felt it again, so I just decided it would be better to take him out.” Martinez is third in the voting for designated hitter, but he could make the AL All-Star team because he could play first or catch if necessary.

--LF Rajai Davis was put in the leadoff spot Monday by manager Brad Ausmus instead of CF Austin Jackson because of superior numbers against Oakland starter LHP Scott Kazmir. Davis entered the game 9-for-18 against Kazmir while Jackson was 3-for-15. “I was going to keep Jackson at leadoff but I saw Davis had better numbers against Kazmir,” Ausmus said. Davis struck out twice against Kazmir before singling in the fifth. In the ninth, he hit a walk-off grand slam with one out.

--CF Austin Jackson’s return to the leadoff spot lasted just one game. Jackson batted leadoff for the first time all year Sunday and went hitless with four strikeouts and a double play. However, that wasn’t why he was hitting ninth and LF Rajai Davis first on Monday. “I was going to keep Jackson at leadoff but I saw Davis had better numbers against (Oakland LHP Scott) Kazmir,” manager Brad Ausmus said. He indicated Jackson was to lead off Tuesday as he tries to get his center fielder out of a two-month slump. Jackson drew only the second walk issued by Oakland LHP Sean Doolittle all season, loading the bases with one out in the ninth Monday, setting the stage for LF Rajai Davis to end the game with a grand slam.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain faced just three batters in the eighth inning Monday night and all three reached base. “He was off a little bit,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I think he was rushing a little bit, and his arm was physically dragging. Not like he was hurting, but his arm was dragging behind a little and he had trouble getting the ball down. Joba’s been our most consistent guy out of the ‘pen all year. You’re going to have an off-night once in a while.” Only one of his runners scored, but Chamberlain gave up a two-run single to Oakland SS Jed Lowrie.

--LF Andy Dirks finally may be heading for a rehab assignment. Dirks has been out since late spring training with a back injury that required surgery. “Dirks had a good day,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It’s looking more likely that we’ll see some type of rehab assignment in the next week or so.” Dirks recently experienced a setback, but it was due to hamstring soreness and not his back. “He’s been taking a lot of live (batting practice), and I think he just kind of felt the effects of that a little bit,” Tigers trainer Kevin Rand said. “He had a great day (Monday). He’s looking at doing another live BP session this Wednesday and should hopefully be ready to go out on a rehab assignment here pretty soon.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera continues to hold a commanding lead to be the starting first baseman in the July 15 All-Star game at Minnesota, with the starter due to be announced Sunday. Monday’s vote totals showed Cabrera with 3.3 million votes and runner-up rookie Jose Abreau of the Chicago White Sox at 1.8 million. Cabrera hit his 14th home run of the season Monday night, a shot to left center leading off the sixth, tying the score at 1-1.

--2B Ian Kinsler was a distant second Monday when the last All-Star Game vote totals were announced prior to the starters being named Sunday. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano held a huge lead with a total of 2.47 million votes, while Kinsler was second at 1.60 million.

--LHP Ian Krol, on the disabled list since June 21 with a sore left shoulder, threw his second bullpen session in three days Monday and again reported no soreness. “He’ll probably need a rehab assignment,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Krol said he was a little wild in his Saturday session but had good command Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve never done it before except in my dreams when I‘m asleep. When you’re the guy getting mobbed (at home plate), it’s a great feeling.” -- LF Rajai Davis, on his walk-off grand slam that gave the Tigers a 5-4 win over the Oakland A’s on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (back/side soreness) did not play June 30.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June.

--LHP Ian Krol (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He threw bullpen sessions June 28 and June 30, and he might start a rehab assignment in early July.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He might be able to begin a rehab assignment in early July.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Chad Smith

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Pat McCoy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Rajai Davis