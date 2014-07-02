Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- It’s taken nearly six seasons, but Rick Porcello is one of the surprise pitchers in baseball.

“I could see back in spring training that he was going to have a good year,” right fielder Torii Hunter said Tuesday night after the right-hander improved to 11-4 with his second straight shutout, a 3-0 win over Oakland.

Porcello has racked up 25 1/3 straight scoreless innings, dropping his season’s ERA to 3.12, and Tuesday he became the first pitcher in the majors since 1989 to throw a shutout that didn’t include a walk or a strikeout.

“He’s been our most consistent pitcher this season,” said Hunter, who drove in Detroit’s first run with a groundout to short in the fourth inning. “And he hasn’t even touched the ceiling yet. Not even close.”

Porcello won at least 10 games in each of his six seasons in the majors. But this is by far the earliest he’s reached double digits in victories.

“I gave up so many hits my first five years I’ve figured out where not to throw the ball,” Porcello said. “I‘m comfortable that I‘m able to make pitch by pitch adjustments now and I‘m confident that I can get certain hitters out.”

Last year, Porcello concentrated on improving his curveball at the expense of his inconsistent slider.

This year, the changeup has become a weapon for the 26-year-old.

“He’s attacking the strike zone instead of pitching around it,” manager Bob Melvin of Oakland said. “His sinker and his changeup are very good and he’s got a nice spread (in mph) between them.”

“I felt very comfortable coming into this year,” Porcello said. “I felt I made some nice strides last year.”

And decent strides this season as well.

Not too many folks at the start of the season figured Porcello would be a better bet than Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander to represent Detroit in the All-Star game.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-32

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Chavez, 6-4, 2.94 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 6-7, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Victor Martinez tried to talk his way into the Tigers’ starting lineup Tuesday night but manager Brad Ausmus declined for the second game in a row. “He’s out, for another day,” Ausmus said after Martinez took batting practice and consulted with the manager and head trainer Kevin Rand. Ausmus declined to say whether Martinez, replaced as Detroit’s DH by J.D. Martinez, would be available to pinch-hit but the fact he took batting practice would seem to answer that question. He has a sore back near the lower rib cage. “I’d rather be overly cautious in July than have him out in August,” Ausmus said.

--DH J.D. Martinez replaced DH Victor Martinez in Detroit’s lineup for a second straight start Tuesday night, hitting fourth in the order. There was a chance Victor Martinez would be able to start, which didn’t happen, and manager Brad Ausmus said in that case J.D. Martinez would get the day off he’s not been able to take for the last two games. That day off might get cancelled if Martinez continues his hot hitting. He had a double and a two-run home run Tuesday night as the replacement DH for Victor Martinez. “J.D.’s home run was huge,” RHP Rick Porcello said, “making it a three-run game instead of a one-run game.”

--LF Rajai Davis hits a walk-off grand slam as the leadoff hitter Monday night and what does it get him Tuesday? Ninth place in the batting order. “If I‘m in the lineup, I’ve got a chance to help us win,” Davis said. “It’s tough to help your team win on the bench.” You can’t let where you hit in the lineup affect you mentally, Davis said. “If you’ve got to a mindset to hit,” he said, “you’re going to hit.”

--C Bryan Holaday gave regular C Alex Avila a day off Tuesday with Oakland starting LHP Brad Mills, Manager Brad Ausmus prefers to rest Avila at convenient times, and one of those cropped up because Wednesday is a day game and the A’s are starting a right-hander. Holaday has given Detroit the good defense it expected and has hit better was figured. He went 0-for-3 Tuesday but guided RHP Rick Porcello to a four-hit shutout, his second string of nine zeroes in a row.

--CF Austin Jackson returned to the leadoff spot in the batting order, although it’s only the second time this season he has hit first. Jackson had hit atop the lineup through most of his career but Sunday was only the first time this season he has led off a game. He hit ninth Monday because LF Rajai Davis has better stats against LHP Scott Kazmir of Oakland. “I‘m trying to get him going (hitting him) up there,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He gave us some good at-bats out of the nine-hole. He hit the ball hard and walked once.” Jackson struggled Sunday as the leadoff man, fanning four times and hitting into a double play, and was 0-for-4 Tuesday, although two of the outs were deep fly balls to right.

--RHP Rick Porcello now has 25 1/3 straight scoreless innings following back-to-back shutouts. His latest was Tuesday night, a four-hitter against Oakland. “He’s been our most consistent pitcher this season,” said RF Torii Hunter, who drove in Detroit’s first run with a groundout to short in the fourth inning. “And he hasn’t even touched the ceiling yet. Not even close.” He was the first pitcher since 1989 to throw a shutout that didn’t include either a walk or a strikeout. “He’s attacking the strike zone instead of pitching around it,” manager Bob Melvin of Oakland said. “His sinker and his changeup are very good and he’s got a nice spread (in mph) between them.” “I felt very comfortable coming into this year,” Porcello said. “I felt I made some nice strides last year.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (back/side soreness) did not play June 30-July 1.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June.

--LHP Ian Krol (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He threw bullpen sessions June 28 and June 30, and he might start a rehab assignment in early July.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He might be able to begin a rehab assignment in early July.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Chad Smith

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Pat McCoy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Rajai Davis