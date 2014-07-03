Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Brad Ausmus reached the midway point of his rookie managerial season Wednesday, his team back on a hot streak and in first place in the American League Central Division.

Ausmus landed the job to succeed Jim Leyland as manager of the Tigers with a blow-them-away interview with general manager Dave Dombrowski and his staff.

Detroit was a ready-made contender so the real danger was poking a hole in the bottom of the boat, causing it to sink.

He had two key holdovers on his coaching staff, bench coach Gene Lamont and pitching coach Jeff Jones.

”Geno (Lamont) has been huge,“ said Ausmus, whose team reached the midpoint of its schedule with a 47-34 record. ”He’s like having a carbon copy of Jim Leyland. They’re alike in so many ways.

“He’s had managerial experience so he knows (things).”

Lamont and Ausmus are constantly together in the dugout, with the veteran reminding the rookie of situations that might come up in an inning or two, game-planning in the instant and the future and all the assorted details that are second hand to a veteran but might be overlooked by a rookie.

Ausmus also touches base with Leyland several times a week. He credited the former manager with reminding him to stay calm and keep the ship going smoothly when Detroit was struggling through a monthlong stretch of mediocre baseball.

Several players have mentioned the calm demeanor of the rookie skipper, although a veteran-laden clubhouse pretty much understands the ebbs and flows of the game.

“The season has gone much faster than it would have as a player,” Ausmus said. “There’s more going on. I couldn’t put my finger on any one thing.”

His team stands first in its division halfway through the season. A rookie manager couldn’t ask for a whole lot more than that.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-34

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (LHP Erik Bedard, 4-5, 4.21 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 9-3, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander turned in his third good start in a row and won for the first time since May 30. Verlander was 0-3 with a 6.82 ERA in five June starts. Verlander allowed nine hits in six innings, but seven were in the first three, and he didn’t walk anybody. Getting out of a jam in the sixth, runners on first and third with nobody out, without a run scoring was a turning point as the Tigers responded with six runs in the bottom of the sixth. “He was throwing 97 (mph) in that inning,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He continues to have the ability to ratchet it up when the game’s on the line. He cruises at 90-92 and then when the critical point in the game comes up he’s able to turn it up a notch.”

--DH Victor Martinez missed his third straight start Wednesday to give him an extra day to heal his sore side. “If you ask him, he’s ready to play,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But this will give him another day to make sure he’s healthy.” Ausmus is concerned the injury could linger unless it’s taken care of now. He is likely to play on Thursday against Tampa Bay.

--1B Miguel Cabrera is headed for a day off, but it won’t be until DH Victor Martinez returns to the lineup. “I was going to give him (Wednesday) off,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But not with Victor (Martinez) out. He needs a day off.” Previously, Cabrera has been utilized as Detroit’s DH, keeping him off his feet for the most part, rather than have his bat on the bench. “Sometimes you need a day where you don’t have to think about anything,” Ausmus said. Cabrera had a key two-run double in Detroit’s six-run sixth inning Wednesday.

--RHP Rick Porcello is getting an All-Star plug from manager Brad Ausmus after his second straight shutout Tuesday night. Porcello is 11-4 with a 3.12 ERA and a scoreless-innings string that has reached 25 1/3. “I think he’s an All-Star,” Ausmus said. “But it’s a difficult (selection) process for a manager (and the league). He could get voted in by the players. It’s a difficult process. I‘m sure there are a dozen candidates.”

--CF Austin Jackson has been restored to the leadoff spot in the batting order but how long that lasts has yet to be determined. Manager Brad Ausmus wants to get Jackson going again after a two-month slump. “The idea of putting back in the leadoff spot, at least for a few games, is to get him back in a spot where he’s comfortable and see if we can’t get him going,” Ausmus said. Jackson was 0-for-9 in his first two games back as the leadoff man but had three hits and scored twice Wednesday.

--DH Torii Hunter might be more comfortable as the second hitter in the batting order but manager Brad Ausmus may have to put his veteran bat lower in the order. Hunter hit fifth Wednesday and probably drops to sixth when 1B Miguel Cabrera, DH Victor Martinez and OF J.D. Martinez are third, fourth and fifth. “He’s as professional as it comes,” Ausmus said. “I talked with him about batting down there and he’s fine.” Hunter had three RBI singles in Detroit’s 9-3 win over Oakland.

--SS Andrew Romine gave SS Eugenio Suarez a break Wednesday, playing his usual fine game defensively and making contributions on offense. Romine singled with one out in the fourth and scored the tiebreaking run on a single by CF Austin Jackson. Romine’s sacrifice bunt after two inning-opening walks triggered a six-run inning that broke the game open.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Geno (Gene Lamont) has been huge. He’s like having a carbon copy of Jim Leyland. They’re alike in so many ways. He’s had managerial experience so he knows (things).” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, on the impact of Lamont in Detroit’s 47-34 start in the manager’s rookie season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (back/side soreness) missed his third straight game July 2 but is expected back July 3.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June.

--LHP Ian Krol (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He threw bullpen sessions June 28 and June 30, and he might start a rehab assignment in early July.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He might be able to begin a rehab assignment in early July.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Chad Smith

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Pat McCoy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Rajai Davis