Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- It’s becoming clear what the emergence of J.D. Martinez as a mainstay of the Detroit offense has meant for Rajai Davis and Don Kelly. It’s cut seriously into their playing time.

Kelly started Friday night for the first time since June 20 against Cleveland. He’d been in five games between starts as a late-game insert.

Kelly singled his first time up, grounded out sharply to second with a man on second and two out in the fourth and struck out before being pinch-hit for in the ninth against a lefty.

Davis got a pinch-hit appearance for Victor Martinez when the DH couldn’t bat in the eighth, but he’s been squeezed out of starts twice earlier in the week when Martinez was finally determined to be able to play.

Injuries to right fielder Torii Hunter and Victor Martinez have somewhat minimized the reduction in playing time for Davis, who will be back in the lineup Saturday and Sunday while Victor Martinez rests his re-injured right side.

“Since J.D. Martinez (began playing regularly) we’ve had four outfielders vying for (playing) time,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It’s certainly harder to get him playing time in the outfield.”

Kelly has been reduced to an occasional start at third base for Nick Castellanos, such as Friday‘s.

Otherwise he caddies for first baseman Miguel Cabrera and sits on the bench.

Pinch-hitting in a league of designated hitters, one spare catcher and four-man benches is a sometimes things.

That’s a sign things could get precarious for Kelly when or if left fielder Andy Dirks comes back.

Meantime, Davis and Kelly have to be satisfied with playing when the opportunity arises.

With J.D. Martinez laying claim to the fifth spot in the batting order with his strong performance of late, he’s not getting any time off at all.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 4-5, 3.24 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 5-2, 2.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly was spotty Friday night in taking his eighth loss in 12 decisions. “He was good early and lost the strike zone there in the end,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He threw some good fastballs early, the velocity was back up and I think he felt healthier than in his last start. He did look like he was starting to get tired at the end.” “I couldn’t really got the third out of an inning. Two of the first three runs came with two out. I thought I pitched good. I just gave up a couple of two-out runs.” He hit Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria with the first pitch of the sixth but responded, “No,” with a terse smile when asked if it was intentional.

--DH Victor Martinez is likely out of action until the first game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday after aggravating his sore right side with a single in the sixth inning Friday. “I tried to make that last at-bat, but I couldn‘t,” he said. “The way I feel now I don’t think I’ll be able to play until (at least Sunday). More like Tuesday, and we’ll have to wait and see then.” Martinez was hit by a pitch below the right knee in the fourth but said that was not an issue.

--LF J.D. Martinez got two more hits plus a walk Friday to make it more and more likely he’ll be Detroit’s No. 5 hitter in the batting order for the foreseeable future. Martinez is now hitting .364 over his last 34 games. His day off has vanished, especially now that DH Victor Martinez will be out a couple more games with a sore right side. J.D. will likely move back to cleanup and DH. His day off will come with the rest of the club’s -- Monday, when there is no Detroit game.

--RF Torii Hunter went hitless Friday but he did get two runs across the plate.. Hunter drove in a run with an RBI groundout to short in the fourth and hit into a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out in the sixth. That scored a run, although he did not earn an RBI. Hunter had five hits in his previous two games.

--SS Eugenio Suarez struck out three straight times Friday night, exceeded only by the four straight whiffs racked up by CF Austin Jackson. “He gets into modes where he over-swings,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I don’t even know if he realizes it. I know Wally (hitting coach Joyner) has talked to him about it and we talked to him about it in Arlington about getting a little bit long, getting a little bit big and I don’t think he’s consciously trying to get long and big but it looks sometimes like he’s trying to hit the ball over the wall rather than stay short and just hit line drives. Young players and veteran players alike have to be reminded of that sometimes.”

--3B Don Kelly made his first start Friday since June 20 at Cleveland. He had played in portions of five games since then. “Since J.D. Martinez (began playing regularly) we’ve had four outfielders vying for (playing) time,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “it’s certainly harder to get him playing time in the outfield. He’s at third base (Friday).” Kelly had a single in three at-bats Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think there was any intent on any of the balls where players were hit.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, after a testy loss to Tampa Bay on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez aggravated his sore right side Friday night and said he figured he’d be out through Sunday’s series finale against Tampa Bay.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June.

--LHP Ian Krol (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He threw bullpen sessions June 28 and June 30. He will join Class A West Michigan on a rehab assignment July 4.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He might be able to begin a rehab assignment in early July.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Chad Smith

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Pat McCoy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Rajai Davis