Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Manager Brad Ausmus’ daily outfield dilemma could get even more complicated at the end of the month.

Barring a setback, Andy Dirks will be ready to return to action after he completes a 20-day rehab assignment, which began with Class-A Lakeland on Tuesday. Dirks, who was slated to be the left-handed part of a left field platoon with Rajai Davis this season, underwent lower back surgery on March 29.

The unexpected emergence of J.D. Martinez has already created an outfield logjam. Martinez, who started the season with Triple-A Toledo after being released by Houston, has become a semi-regular in the middle of the lineup by smacking 12 homers and hitting .331.

Ausmus continued to give Davis spot starts with Austin Jackson playing regularly in center field and Torii Hunter in right, despite subpar offensive performances by both Jackson and Hunter during the first half of the season.

Dirks provides a left-handed option, since all four of the other outfielders are right-handed batters. Then there’s also utility man Don Kelly, whose roster spot might be in jeopardy once Dirks returns.

Unless Martinez cools off after the All-Star break, Hunter may have to surrender some playing time. Though his bat has come to life over the past week, lifting his average to .274, he has not played well defensively.

“We’ve got roughly three weeks before a decision has to be made,” Ausmus said. “A lot can happen between now and then but if everything remains the same, we’re going to have a tough decision.”

Dirks will eventually be elevated to Triple-A Toledo before he’s activated. He batted .322 with an .857 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 2012 but slumped last season with a .256 average and a .686 OPS.

“He’s done a lot of outfield work,” trainer Kevin Rand said. “He told me on the phone, ‘I‘m ready now. I feel like I‘m ready as I would be in spring training.’ This is his spring training.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 11-4, 2.66 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 10-3, 3.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer makes his final pre-All-Star break start when he faces the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon. He has recovered nicely from his June 17 debacle against Kansas City, when he allowed 10 earned runs in four-plus innings. Scherzer has only given up four earned runs combined in his last three starts while striking out 28. That helped him earn another trip to this year’s All-Star game. Scherzer has made eight career appearances against the Dodgers, posting a 1-3 record and 3.89 ERA.

--OF Andy Dirks began a 20-day rehab assignment in Class-A Lakeland on Tuesday. He was 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Dirks, who was expected to platoon in left field with Rajai Davis this season, has been sidelined since undergoing back surgery in March. Dirks will do a portion of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo before returning to the majors.

--DH Victor Martinez missed his third consecutive game with side soreness. Martinez, the American League’s third-leading hitter at .328, could return before the All-Star break. Manager Brad Ausmus said there are no plans to place Martinez, who was selected to the American League All-Star team, on the disabled list.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday, according to team trainer Kevin Rand. Hanrahan, who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. There is no timetable for Hanrahan’s return but the club is hopeful of activating him for the stretch run to fortify the bullpen.

--RHP Justin Verlander overcame a rough first inning to record his eighth win Tuesday. Verlander allowed five runs, including a two-run homer to Juan Uribe, before settling down and retiring the next 13 batters. He lasted six innings and gave up only one more hit. Verlander will pitch the last game before the All-Star break on Sunday in Kansas City.

--1B Miguel Cabrera had three hits, including his first triple of the season, against the Dodgers on Tuesday. Cabrera, who had gone hitless in his last 10 at-bats, scored two runs and knocked in two more. He was replaced by Don Kelly at first base in the final inning with the Tigers leading by nine.

--OF J.D. Martinez continued his torrid stretch with three more hits Tuesday, including a triple. Martinez, who scored two runs while filling in for injured Victor Martinez as the designated hitter, raised his average to .331. He is batting .366 since June 1 with 17 runs scored, 10 homers and 27 RBIs in 29 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That first inning is tough but as a starting pitcher you have to have the ability to turn the page and I was able to do that.” -- Tigers RHP Justin Verlander, who overcame a rough first inning to to the Dogers 14-5 on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (sore right side) aggravated the ailment July 4, and didn’t play July 5-7. He status is considered day-to-day and he could return prior to the All-Star break.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a minor league rehab assignment with Class-A Lakeland on July 8.

--LHP Pat McCoy (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Chad Smith

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Rajai Davis