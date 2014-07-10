Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers were missing the two biggest pieces of their offense in their lineup on Wednesday afternoon. Don’t get used to it.

Miguel Cabrera did not start for the first time this season but the American League’s All-Star starting first baseman was simply getting a rest. He’ll be back in the lineup when the team begins a pivotal four-game series against Central Division rival Kansas City on Thursday.

“Miggy’s earned a day off,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s the one guy who hasn’t had a day off all year.”

Ausmus had been searching for the right moment to give the reigning two-time American League Most Valuable Player a break. He wanted to rest Cabrera against Tampa Bay ace David Price -- who has traditionally given Cabrera fits -- on Sunday. But when that game was switched to a nationally-televised night game, Ausmus altered his plan.

Cabrera played all but one game during the 2011 and 2012 seasons, but missed 14 games a year ago, mainly due to a groin injury that necessitated sports hernia surgery during the offseason.

“Generally speaking, if you’re a regular player, you want a day game off,” he said. “Night games are much easier. You get to sleep in. It’s tough to play matchups with Miggy because he hits most people.”

Detroit’s cleanup hitter and fellow All-Star, designated hitter Victor Martinez, did not play for the fourth straight game because of side soreness. His status for both the weekend series and the All-Star game is questionable because of concerns he will aggravate the strain while batting.

“We haven’t made any decision,” Ausmus said. “I talked to him (Wednesday) and he’s actually feeling a lot better. That’s a good sign. But if you get to a point where it’s Friday and he hasn’t played then really, what’s the upside of taking a chance and playing him Saturday and Sunday? You get four days off right behind that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-37

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 4-8, 3.89 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 5-7, 4.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer notched his 11th victory Wednesday, allowing only one run on four hits while striking out seven in seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has only given up five earned runs combined in his last four starts while striking out 35. Scherzer got out of a first-inning jam, then relied on his slider to keep the Dodgers off balance. “I didn’t have my best stuff early,” he said. “I didn’t throw my slider in the first inning, it wasn’t quite there yet. But I made adjustments after the first inning and that pitch was huge for me today. They’re a very heavy right-handed lineup and I was able to use my slider the rest of the game.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera was out of the lineup for the first time this season Wednesday. Manager Brad Ausmus had been searching for the right time to give Cabrera a break and chose a day game after a night game. Cabrera, who is hitting .312 with 14 homers and 70 RBIs, will return to the lineup Thursday when the team begins a four-game series at Kansas City.

--DH Victor Martinez did not play for the fourth straight game because of side soreness. He felt improvement on Wednesday with the injury, but his status for both the weekend series in Kansas City and the All-Star game is in question. Martinez is hitting .328 with 21 home runs and 55 RBIs while protecting Miguel Cabrera in the lineup.

--INF/OF Don Kelly got a start at first base on Wednesday for the first time this season and made the most of it, collecting two hits and driving in a run. Kelly, who raised his average to .250, was also issued just the second intentional walk of his career. He has started 21 games at six different positions but has been used sparingly in recent weeks because of a logjam of outfielders. It was his first multi-hit game since May 29.

--CF Austin Jackson had two extra-base hits and scored twice in Detroit’s 4-1 victory Wednesday. Jackson was batting .219 during the nine-game homestand prior to the outburst. He batted leadoff, the spot that he normally occupied prior to this season. “It’s just making sure I‘m focusing on doing my job and that’s getting on,” he said.

--RHP Joe Nathan recorded his first save since June 28 on Wednesday. Nathan, who now has 18 saves, pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts. He has thrown three scoreless innings in July after allowing a run in each of his last three appearances in June.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re a very aggressive team and you’ve got to be aggressive right back at them.” -- Tigers RHP Max Scherzer after a 4-1 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (sore right side) aggravated the ailment July 4, and didn’t play July 5-8. He status is considered day-to-day.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8.

--LHP Pat McCoy (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Chad Smith

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Rajai Davis