Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez missed his fifth straight game Thursday night against Kansas City after leaving the game July 4 against Tampa Bay with irritation in his sore back. But Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was confident that his clean-up hitter could return soon.

“He feels a lot better today,” Ausmus said prior to the Tigers 16-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals. “We texted this morning and I talked with him this afternoon and he said this is the best he’s felt. He tried some agility drills and he’s moving a lot better.”

Martinez’ bat is missed in the middle of the Tigers lineup. Detroit is 3-2 without him, and the Tigers have scored four runs or fewer in three of those games. The Tigers are 15-33 when scoring four or fewer runs this season, and 35-4 when scoring five or more.

Martinez is second in the American League with a .599 slugging percentage, third with a .328 batting average. He has hit 21 home runs, good for fourth in the league. He provides an excellent bat behind first baseman Miguel Cabrera.

His spot in the lineup has been filled admirably by J.D. Martinez, who now has a 10-game hitting streak. J.D. Martinez reached base four times with a single, a double, a walk and a hit-by-pitch, and he drove in three runs. With available firepower besides Victor Martinez, Ausmus sees no reason to rush his slugger back into the lineup.

“We’re definitely being cautious,” Ausmus said. “We haven’t decided if we’re going to shut him down until the (All Star) break.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-37

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 5-3, 3.18 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 5-8, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly improved to 2-0 with a 2.24 ERA in eight career appearances at Kauffman Stadium. He came into the game having given up only two runs in 17 2/3 innings in Kansas City.

--1B Miguel Cabrera had another big night against the Royals. He went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. He is now 144-for-443 (.325) all-time against Kansas City.

--OF Torii Hunter went 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs, improving his batting average to .400 (16-for-40) in his last 10 games.

--2B Ian Kinsler is now hitting .361 (13-for-36) all-time against Kansas City starter Jeremy Guthrie. He went 1-for-3 Thursday against Guthrie, plus he recorded his 10th career RBI with a sacrifice fly.

--OF J.D. Martinez extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a 2-for-3 night. He was on base four times (a walk and a hit-by-pitch), and he’s hitting .429 (15-for-35) in the streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We hit the ball hard at times and we found the hole at times.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus after a 16-4 win over Kansas City.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (sore right side) did not play July 5-10. He is improving, according to manager Brad Ausmus. He is listed as day-to-day, though Ausmus said the team is being cautious about his return and he may not return until after the All Star Game.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8.

--LHP Pat McCoy (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

