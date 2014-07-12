Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With two games down and two more to play in a battle between the first place Detroit and second place Kansas City, the Tigers have won the first two games, 16-4 and 2-1. That leaves the Tigers 6 1/2 games ahead of the Royals.

But don’t tell Detroit right fielder Torii Hunter that this is a big series. He’s just not buying it.

“It’s just another series,” he said. “We just finished playing the Dodgers and we took two from those guys. We came ready to play every day, every game. Today it’s the same thing. We came ready to play. It wasn’t a statement. It’s a good series because it’s within the division. But we’re not trying to make a statement. We’re just trying to win the game.”

According to Hunter, who has played in 2,166 games in his career plus 45 in the post-season, it’s easy to get caught up in the importance of one series and let it come back to haunt you.

“You don’t get caught up in June or July and say that it’s a big series,” he said. “Then you have another series with another team and you’re going to get burned out and they’ll beat you. For the fans and the media (first vs. second) it’s important. For us, no. We come to play every day the same way. Of course we know we have a chance to gain some ground. But I don’t think we change our approach or anything like that.”

Hunter was part of the onslaught Thursday night. He was 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs. He was hitting .485 (16-for-33) over his last eight games heading into Friday, though he went 0-for-4 Friday.

Hunter knows plenty about maintaining an even keel over 162 games. He tends to be philosophical when asked about the pressure of any game or series.

“Baseball doesn’t like you. I say it all the time, it hates you,” he said. “You’ve gotta try to tame it. If you do it 3 out of 10 you’re a hero in this game. Every day we try to dominate baseball. One day you’ll be the bug and one day you’ll be the windshield.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-37

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 11-5, 3.53 ERA) at Royals (RHP James Shields, 9-4, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Victor Martinez was held out of the lineup for the sixth straight game with irritation in his sore back. He left the game against Tampa Bay July 4. There was no update of his condition prior to Friday’s game, but manager Brad Ausmus said prior to the series that the Tigers would not rush Martinez’ return. “We’re definitely being cautious,” Ausmus said. “We haven’t decided if we’re going to shut him down until the (All Star) break.” He was replaced on the All Star roster by teammate Ian Kinsler.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez improved to 3-0 with a 2.18 ERA (eight earned runs in 33 1/3 innings) on the road this season. He threw seven innings, giving up one run on eight hits, with three strikeouts and no walks. “I tried to go right after them with strikes,” he said. “They’re pretty good. I didn’t want to allow any rallies. So I threw a lot of breaking balls early in the count and they were swinging at them.”

--RHP Joba Chamberlain gave up two hits but held the Royals scoreless in the eighth inning, earning his league-leading 17th hold. He was aided by a batter interference call on Lorenzo Cain. With no outs and Nori Aoki on first base, Cain fell across home plate after a swing. Aoki was trying to steal, but catcher Bryan Holaday’s throw went into center field and Aoki went to third. But home plate umpire Chad Fairchild called Cain out and sent Aoki back to first. “I didn’t see it,” Chamberlain said. “I bent down to get out of the way of the throw. But it looked like Chad called it quick. You’ve got to catch breaks sometimes. Sometimes they go your way and sometimes they don‘t.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera had a sacrifice fly in the third inning for his 54th RBI in 61 career games at Kauffman Stadium. Cabrera stands third among active visiting players in RBIs (Paul Konerko, 78; Torii Hunter, 72).

--RHP Joe Nathan survived a shaky ninth to pick up his 19th save in 24 chances. It was his 43rd career save against Kansas City, the most against any team.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I tried to go right after them with strikes. They’re pretty good. I didn’t want to allow any rallies. So I threw a lot of breaking balls early in the count and they were swinging at them.” -- Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez after a 2-1 win over Kansas City on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (sore right side) did not play July 5-11. He is improving, according to manager Brad Ausmus. He is listed as day-to-day, though Ausmus said the team is being cautious and may sit him out until after the All-Star Game.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8.

--LHP Pat McCoy (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Chad Smith

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Rajai Davis