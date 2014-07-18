Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

Things look bright for Detroit the remainder of the season after the Tigers entered the All-Star break with their third-largest lead to that point in the season, 6 1/2 games over the second-place Kansas City Royals.

Manager Brad Ausmus confesses he’ll now begin to take peeks at the standings after spending the first half professing he isn’t all that concerned about who sits where early in the season.

“Now, I might take a cursory look every once in a while,” he said. “But if we keep our house in order, everything should work out fine.”

Detroit was streaky up to the All-Star break, opening 27-12 before going 9-20 to fall out of first place when Kansas City swept the Tigers in a three-game set at Comerica Park to take a 1 1/2-game lead that evaporated in a couple of days.

The Tigers went into the break on a 17-6 spurt that included taking three of four from the Royals to take that 6 1/2-game lead. Detroit will have 71 games left when it resumes play July 18 at home against Cleveland.

“We’ve played much better the last three weeks,” Ausmus said. “We hope to enjoy the time off and then come back and start over.”

Spring training ended with the Tigers wondering who would replace shortstop Jose Iglesias, out for the year with shin splints in both legs. Rookie Eugenio Suarez, hauled up from Double-A after a brief test with Triple-A Toledo, has answered that question with solid defense and better-than-expected hitting.

The Tigers hit well until they hit their skid but outfielder J.D. Martinez emerged seemingly from nowhere and took a .346 average with 13 home runs and 43 RBIs into the break. The second portion of the schedule will show whether he’s for real but his presence helped them out of their slump and made it much more difficult for teams to get through the middle of the Detroit lineup without difficulty.

“It seems like every team that does well has someone you don’t expect to do well,” Ausmus said. “There’s always someone that steps up that plays well, hits well, pitches well.”

Detroit’s rotation has remained largely intact for the second year in a row, but bullpen reinforcements are expected due to inconsistencies at the back end. Closer Joe Nathan has 19 saves, but he also sports a 5.61 ERA and went nearly a month where closing a game for him was like closing your eyes and taking a swing at your hand with a hammer -- painful.

The Tigers have added veteran relievers Jose Veres and Octavio Dotel following the break in recent years to help them to the playoffs and some acquisitions such as that can be expected.

If teams figure out J.D. Martinez and take away Suarez’s bat, Detroit could have problems down the stretch.

But the club should get immediate help with the return of Victor Martinez, who missed 11 of the club’s last 13 games with a sore right side.

“He took some swings off the tee (July 13) and felt good,” Ausmus said. “He’s going to rest it the next four days. We’ll come back Friday (July 18) and see how it feels.”

With his club holding a 6 1/2-game lead with 71 to play, he should feel pretty good.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-38

STREAK: Lost one

FIRST-HALF MVP: DH Victor Martinez edges two-time league MVP Miguel Cabrera and J.D. Martinez for Most Valuable Tiger. Martinez hit a consistent .330, blasted 17 home runs and drove in 45 runs through the Tigers’ 27-12 start to the season and the 9-20 sag that followed. Overall, he is batting .328-21-55 with a .391 on-base percentage and a .599 slugging percentage. His hot bat allowed Cabrera to remain among the league RBI leaders through the first half, and Martinez did it largely without protection himself -- until the emergence of J.D. Martinez. Manager Brad Ausmus calls Victor Martinez the best he has seen at grinding out at-bats on a pitch-by-pitch basis.

FIRST-HALF GRADE: B-plus -- Detroit was expected to run away with the AL Central title, and so far it has. However, that doesn’t mean things are perfect in Tigerland. The bullpen, especially the back end, is suspect, and the rotation got beat up pretty good during the club’s 9-20 stretch. The managerial transition from Jim Leyland to Brad Ausmus was seamless, but that was almost a given with bench coach Gene Lamont remained on board for guidance. The front office made a shrewd move by signing OF J.D. Martinez after he was let go by the Houston Astros in spring training.

PIVOTAL POST-BREAK PLAYER: OF J.D. Martinez went from off-the-radar to high-profile player in just about two months. His offensive production is taking pressure off 1B Miguel Cabrera and DH Victor Martinez. J.D. Martinez was tested every way possible by pitchers, yet he hit for both average and power in the first half. Logic says the balloon will deflate, but he completely remade his swing prior to being released in spring training by the Houston Astros. “The good hitters are the ones who get hot, cool off, get hot again for a stretch and it happens three or four times over the course of a season,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “The hot streaks outweigh the cold streaks by a lot.”

BUY OR SELL: Detroit’s list of problems entering the season is largely down to one. The Tigers can be expected to add back-end bullpen help either as the July 31 non-waiver deadline approaches or in the month afterward. RHP Joe Nathan rarely touches 93 mph with his fastball, his location comes and goes, and his slider flattens out far too often. The Tigers closer hit a prolonged rough patch after a good beginning. A correction to his arm angle helped, but at age 39, the wall can hit players while they’re blinking.

INJURY STATUS: The Tigers hope to have DH Victor Martinez back in the lineup Friday after he missed 11 of the club’s last 13 games prior to the All-Star break. Detroit went 9-4 without him, but manager Brad Ausmus noted on several occasions, “Over the long haul, I’d rather have him in the lineup.” Detroit has been without two projected starters all season: SS Jose Iglesias, out for the year due to stress fractures in both shins, and LF Andy Dirks, who might be able to return from back surgery at month’s end.

TOP PROSPECT: RHP Corey Knebel, 22, had a cameo with the Tigers early in the season, and he almost certainly will be recalled again. The 39th overall pick in the 2013 draft, Knebel has closer potential with a mid-90s fastball plus a dynamic curveball. However, his brief big-league stint showed a need for better command of his heater and more consistency in his curve to dominate at the top level. He is working more than one inning at times in the minors to give him experience and possibly keep open the option of using him as a midgame, multiple-inning rally stopper.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The separation is important, but we can’t be concerned about the size of the lead. We just can‘t. In a week, things can be completely different, so all you can do is make sure you’re prepared for each game.” -- C Alex Avila, on Detroit’s 6-1/2 game lead in the AL Central at the All-Star break.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (sore right side) did not play July 5-13. He is expected to return to action July 18.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--LHP Pat McCoy (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Chad Smith

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Rajai Davis