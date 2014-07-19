Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Victor Martinez was back in his customary spot on Friday, hitting cleanup behind Miguel Cabrera. The pain that sidelined him for the last eight games prior to the All-Star break was gone.

Martinez battled side soreness and the Tigers took extra caution to ensure he was fully healthy. He initially suffered the muscle strain in late June and missed three games. He returned for two more games before he had a setback.

“My body feels great again,” he said. “I‘m just happy to be part of it. That time when I tried to come back, I aggravated it a lot more. It’s not fun to have pain or soreness that I can’t handle. That one, I was unable to do anything, not even run. That’s how bad it was.”

Martinez resumed one of the best seasons of his career with two singles in four at-bats to raise his average to .330. He also has 21 home runs, just four shy of his career high.

“He’s probably the perfect protection for Miggy,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He switch hits and puts the ball in play. We’ve had our troubles getting through the middle of their order without getting nicked up and he’s a big part of that.”

Detroit went 5-3 after Martinez aggravated the injury, including games in which it scored season highs of 14 and 16 runs. Martinez had mixed emotions while sitting out and seeing his teammates pile up runs without him.

“It’s fun but at the same time, it makes you a little desperate,” he said. “You want to be part of it. I always want to be part of a winning team but at the same time, it was a lot of fun to see what they did.”

Martinez was chosen for the All-Star game and participated in the festivities but did not play. He didn’t want to take any chances.

“I wanted to be sure I would be 100 percent to finish out the season strong,” he said. “It’s more important that I be 100 percent for this team.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-39

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 9-6, 3.01 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Drew VerHagen, 6-7, 3.67 ERA); Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 3-5, 5.63 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 11-3, 3.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer starts the second game of a doubleheader against Cleveland on Saturday night. Scherzer, who pitched a scoreless inning in Tuesday’s All-Star game, notched his 11th victory in his last start prior to the break by holding the Los Angeles Dodgers to one run in seven innings on July 9. He is 9-4 with a 4.57 ERA in 17 career starts against the Indians, including two starts this season in which he gave eight earned runs in 13 innings.

--RHP Drew VerHagen will make his major league debut in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader. VerHagen had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo for the spot start but will return to the minors after the game. The 6-foot-6 VerHagen had a 6-7 record with a 3.67 ERA in 19 starts with the Mud Hens. He allowed just nine earned runs in his last five starts. “I started off a little slow,” he said. “About a month into the season, I turned it around and the last few starts, I’ve felt really good.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera had two hits and stole his first base of the season in Friday’s 9-3 loss to Cleveland. Cabrera told a USA Today reporter earlier in the week that he’s still not close to 100 percent following offseason sports hernia surgery. “There are times when I feel good, but there are always muscles that are tightening, muscles that are not functioning properly,” he said. Manager Brad Ausmus isn’t alarmed by Cabrera’s comments. “It’s not like he’s unable to play but with major surgery, it takes time for the body to work the way it did pre-injury,” Ausmus said.

--LF Andy Dirks had an apparent minor setback that sidetracked his rehab assignment. Dirks, who underwent back surgery in March, had his rehab assignment halted on Wednesday after six games at Single A Lakeland because of muscle soreness in the surgically repaired area, according to trainer Kevin Rand. Dirks is undergoing treatment and could resume his rehab assignment, which was supposed to last 20 games, in approximately a week.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez took the loss on Friday after pitching six scoreless innings. Sanchez left balls up in the zone while allowing three singles and a walk at the start of the seventh, which eventually turned into a seven-run outburst for Cleveland. He struck out seven, the most he’s had since he struck out seven against Boston on June 8.

--RF Torii Hunter had an RBI double on his 39th birthday on Friday. Hunter also stole third and scored on a throwing error. Hunter has scored eight runs, collected seven extra-base hits and driven in 14 runs over the last 12 games while raising his average to .271.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just left some pitches up. It’s very rare that you’re going to be able to breeze through. A team is eventually going to make a run and you’ve got to be able to manage that. This one just kind of imploded.” -- Tigers C Alex Avila said of RHP Anibal Sanchez after a loss to Cleveland on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted after six games on July 16 because of muscular soreness.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--LHP Pat McCoy (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Chad Smith

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Rajai Davis