Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The first series following the All-Star break reinforced the notion that the bullpen is the Detroit Tigers’ biggest weakness.

The bullpen was charged with 11 runs in the first three games of the series against Cleveland, all losses. Detroit’s relief corps entered Sunday’s action ranking 27th in ERA (4.43), tied for 28th in WHIP (1.43) and last in the majors in opponents’ batting average (.273).

A low-scoring duel became a lopsided fiasco Friday when Ian Krol gave up a double to the only batter he faced and Al Albuquerque allowed back-to-back homers, including a go-ahead three-run blast to Jason Kipnis. Since demoted, Chad Smith was touched up for two ninth-inning runs in the 9-3 defeat.

It didn’t get any better in Saturday’s doubleheader when the Tigers lost 6-2 and 5-2. The bullpen allowed seven hits in four innings during the opener with Blaine Hardy and Corey Knebel giving up an earned run apiece.

Then came the nightmare in the nightcap, when closer Joe Nathan imploded once again. Nathan surrendered a bases-loaded double to Carlos Santana, bloating his ERA to 6.23.

Joba Chamberlain and Nathan finally provided some quality relief on Sunday with each pitching a scoreless inning, though Chamberlain walked two batters.

Manager Brad Ausmus has no plans to remove Nathan from the closer’s role. The only viable option, in his mind, is to move Chamberlain from his eighth-inning role to finish games but that would mean trusting someone else to fill Chamberlain’s current spot.

“You’re always trying to think of ways to make your team better, or how you can improve, but like I said when Joe had his struggles earlier, we kind of need him to pitch and be Joe Nathan,” Ausmus said. “If Joe isn’t closing, and you have Joba, and for some reason that’s what happens, well, how do you get to Joba?”

A more logical way of reorganizing the bullpen is through a deal and it’s likely general manager Dave Dombrowski will make a splash before the trade deadline. Texas closer Joakim Soria and former Tigers closer Joaquin Benoit, who has pitched brilliantly for San Diego this season, are the names most prominently mentioned as targets to shore one of the league’s shakiest bullpens.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-41

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 8-8, 4.88 ERA) at Arizona (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-1, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander makes his first start since the All-Star break when he faces Arizona on Monday night. Verlander had a forgettable first half in which he led the majors in runs allowed (78) and earned runs allowed (70). He gave up four runs in 61/3 innings against Kansas City while taking the loss in his last start on July 13. Verlander was held out of the weekend series against Cleveland because the Indians are stocked with left-handed hitters. In his only previous start against the Diamondbacks, he pitched eight scoreless innings and struck out 14 on June 25, 2011.

--1B Miguel Cabrera will start “a game or two” at third base during the team’s three-game road trip to Arizona, according to manager Brad Ausmus. That will allow DH Victor Martinez to get in the lineup at a National League park at first base. Cabrera made two starts at his former position in April. He served as the designated hitter in Sunday’s 5-1 win over Cleveland but went hitless with two strikeouts.

--CF Austin Jackson had another productive day at the plate Sunday with two hits, a walk, a run scored and a stolen base. He’s hitting .377 with 11 runs scored in his last 15 games. Jackson, who is now batting .264, has solidified the leadoff spot after manager Brad Ausmus used second baseman Ian Kinsler and left fielder Rajai Davis there during the first half of the season.

--LHP Drew Smyly notched his sixth victory and second straight win by holding Cleveland to one run on four hits in seven innings on Sunday. The seven innings matched his career high. He also struck out six batters and Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Smyly’s sharp breaking ball kept his team off-balance. “He was flipping that breaking ball over at will,” he said. “It had a lot of depth to it. He could change speeds and then early on, he located his fastball away really well. Then, because of that breaking ball, he threw some fastballs that caught some of the plate but we just weren’t ready to hit it.”

--RF Torii Hunter hit his 13th homer of the season on a hanging curveball from Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin on Sunday. Hunter’s two-run shot in the fourth gave Detroit a four-run advantage in the 5-1 victory. He is batting .393 with 11 runs scored, four home runs and 16 RBIs in his last 14 games, quieting critics who said the 39-year-old Hunter had lost his bat speed.

--RHP Drew VerHagen was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, a day after being recalled to make a start. He gave up three earned runs while walking three and striking out four in five innings, taking a loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just a crazy game. We just try to minimize the damage. You’re going to have two or three games where you look bad and you’re going to have 10 games where you look like the best team in baseball, so we just try to stay on an even keel.” -- Tigers RF Torii Hunter after a win over Cleveland on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted after six games on July 16 because of muscular soreness.

--LHP Pat McCoy (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Chad Smith

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Rajai Davis