Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- This could be bad news for the American League.

Thanks to a short video session, Detroit right-hander Justin Verlander believes he is back on track.

Ten minutes before the Tigers went out to stretch Monday, Verlander wanted to take a look at his grip to see if things had changed during what for him has been a relatively slow start -- he entered the game against Arizona at 8-8 with a 4.88 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 129 innings. He noticed something about his arm action instead, and said he could feel an immediate change during in a 4-3 victory over the Diamondbacks.

“I came across a couple of pictures of my arm action on the back side,” Verlander said. “I was like, ‘That doesn’t look the same.’ Went out threw the way I used to throw, and immediately I was able to locate the way I thought I should.”

It worked in the bullpen, and he took it to the mound, giving up three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings while striking out five in his 13th straight interleague victory. He is 9-8, one victory short of his ninth straight season of double-digit victories.

“I could tell right from jump street I was able to throw the way I want,” Verlander said. “Really the first time all year that I felt I’ve been able to locate my fastball as well as I would like to. Sometimes you migrate into bad habits and don’t even know it.”

And sometimes you make the rest of the American League cry.

Verlander, a six-time All-Star and the 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner, had winning only two of his previous eight starts since June 5, during which he was 2-4 with a 6.30 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-41

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 12-5, 3.39 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 6-4, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Miguel Cabrera was 2-for-4 with possibly the longest single in Chase Field history while making his third start of the season at third base Monday because the Tigers were without a DH in the first game of an interleague series in Arizona. Cabrera’s tie-breaking single in the eighth inning, which gave the Tigers a 4-3 lead, struck the protruding porch in center field just under the yellow line that indicates a home run, about 425 feet from home plate, and bounced back to center fielder David Peralta, who threw out Cabrera attempting to take second.

--RHP Joe Nathan pitched around a two-out single to pinch-hitter Cody Ross in the ninth inning to save a 4-3 victory, his 20th save in 25 chances this season. Detroit has not played in Arizona since 2008, so there was a large contingent of Tigers’ fans among the announced 25,907 at Chase Field. “It felt like more of a home game, except I didn’t have as many boos,” said Nathan, who has a 5.89 ERA in his first season as the Tigers’ closer.

--1B Victor Martinez was 1-for-3 with a walk in four plate appearances in his 18th start of the season at first base, moving there because the DH is not an option in interleague game at Arizona. Manager Brad Ausmus said he did not want to use Martinez as a catcher, the position he played in his first few seasons in the major leagues, because of recent soreness in his side.

--1B Magglio Ordonez Jr., the Tigers’ 38th round draft choice out of American Heritage School, signed with the team Monday. Ordonez Sr. had 294 homers in a 15-year major league career, 107 with the Tigers from 2005-11.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted after six games on July 16 because of muscular soreness.

--LHP Pat McCoy (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on July 21.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Rajai Davis