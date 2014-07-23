Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Rick Porcello needed only 77 pitches to get through seven innings in Arizona on Tuesday, but when his spot in the batting order came up with the bases loaded and two outs in in the eighth inning, Detroit manager Brad Ausmus felt he had no choice but to replace him.

Nothing went very well for the Tigers after that in a 5-4 loss to Arizona.

Blame it on interleague play.

With runners on second and third and two outs, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson intentionally walked shortstop Eugenio Suarez to load the bases and bring up Porecello’s spot in the order. Ausmus sent Rajai Davis up to bat, and he struck out looking at a 3-2 pitch. Still, Detroit led, 4-3, after Torii Hunter’s two-run single earlier in the inning.

Reliever Phil Coke walked two of the three batters he faced before Al Albuquerque walked another with two outs, loading the bases for Arizona before catcher Miguel Montero singled to center field to drive in the tying and go-ahead runs. Coke was charged with the loss.

In four batters, the bullpen walked three more men than Porcello had all game.

”You get bases loaded and one out you hope you get a run across somehow,“ Ausmus said. ”We had an opportunity to blow the game open but it didn’t happen. He was good. He was efficient. He kept the balls down for the most part. He did a nice job. He pitched a great game If it wasn’t for the National League format he probably would have been back out there.

“Unfortunately the bullpen struggled.”

Coke got the loss, but the blown save was charged to left-hander Ian Krol, who gave up Montero’s single.

“It does happen but it shouldn’t happen,” Ausmus said of the three walks in the eighth inning. “The walks killed us.”

“You walk three guys in an inning normally you are not going to come out of it unscathed,” catcher Al Avila said. “We just didn’t pitch well that inning.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 6-4, 3.22 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Trevor Cahill, 1-6, 5.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello used only 77 pitches (55 strikes) to get through seven innings Tuesday, but he left the game for a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded in the top in the eighth inning as Detroit manager Brad Ausmus tried to build on a 4-3 lead. ”Ricky did an excellent job,“ Ausmus said. ”He probably good have gone deeper but it is a National League game. Porcello gave up three runs on five hits and did not walk a batter. “I was getting ahead for the most part,” Porcello said.

--CF Austin Jackson had two singles and scored twice in five plate appearances Tuesday to continue a recent hot streak. Since July 2, Jackson is hitting .380 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBIs. He has reached safely in 16 of 17 games in that stretch. He has five straight multiple-hit games.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain, who did not pitch Tuesday, has not allowed a run in 26 of his last 28 appearances dating to May 14 and has as 1.38 ERA in that span. He has an American League-high 20 “holds,” a statistic that is figured exactly the way saves are for closers.

--RF Torii Hunter had a two-run single and a walk in four plate appearances Tuesday and is hitting .381 with four doubles, one triple five home runs and 20 RBIs in his last 15 games. His single gave the Tigers a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning. “Torii got the big hit but we weren’t able to hold it,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. Hunter has seven multiple-RBI games in that stretch.

--1B/3B Miguel Cabrera had two singles and an RBI Tuesday and has 364 multiple-hit games since joining the Tigers in 2008, tying SS Dick McAuliffe for 13th in franchise history. Cabrera has been with the Tigers for 6 1-2 years. McAuliffe was with them for 14.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was good. He was efficient. He kept the balls down for the most part. He did a nice job. He pitched a great game If it wasn’t for the National League format he probably would have been back out there.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, who pinch-hit for RHP Rick Porcello with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the eighth inning with the Tigers holding a 4-3 lead against Arizona, a game they lost 5-4.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted after six games on July 16 because of muscular soreness.

--LHP Pat McCoy (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He begana rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on July 21.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Rajai Davis