Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Outfielder Torii Hunter has been one of the hottest hitters in the Detroit lineup the last month, but when it came to making out the lineup Wednesday afternoon, manager Brad Ausmus had no qualms about giving Hunter a day off.

The way Ausmus figured, it was the only way to go.

“All season, at his age, at this point of his career, he needs days,” said Ausmus, in his first season as the Tigers’ manager. “So a 12:40 game after a night game is a good time to do it.”

Hunter, who turned 39 last week, has been on a roll while playing every game since June 25 -- his time off accrued on the Tigers’ last off day July 7 and during the four-day All-Star break July 14-17.

He is hitting .381 with four doubles, one triple, five homers and 20 RBIs in his last 16 games, getting hits in 13. His two-run single in the eighth inning Tuesday gave the Tigers a 4-3 lead, although the bullpen could not hold it in a 5-4 loss.

Hunter leads American League right fielders with 59 RBIs, and he is slashing .275/.300/.469 while playing 83 of the Tigers’ 98 games.

“I just think to have Torii around for the long haul, he’s going to have to (rest) here and there,” Ausmus said.

Without Hunter, the Tigers reconfigured their lineup, dropping Ian Kinsler, Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez one spot each to hit third, fourth and fifth while pushing base-stealing threat Rajai Davis to second against Arizona right-hander Trevor Cahill, who had given up 11 stolen bases in 46 1/3 innings entering the game.

Hunter is expected to play in all four games against his most recent former team, the Los Angeles Angels, in a series that begins Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 11-3, 3.34 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 11-2, 2.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP setup man Joba Chamberlain got Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt to ground into a critical double play in the seventh inning Wednesday, the third time he has pitched in the seventh this season and the first since May. 7. “It was the nature of the game today,” manager Brad Ausmus said of going to Chamberlain. “I felt like Joba was the one guy who could kind of stem the tide. Normally, I would like to have him pitch the eighth. I just thought this was a unique situation. This to me was the game.” Chamberlain held a 7-5 lead, and the Tigers scored four runs in the eighth inning to take control in an 11-5 victory. Chamberlain has been scored upon twice in 29 appearances since May 14, and his ERA in that span is 1.35.

--1B/3B Miguel Cabrera’s shot off the screen on the left-field foul pole, which capped a four-run eighth inning, was his first homer of the month. “That was good to see,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Miggy’s home run opened the game up for us.”

--SS Eugenio Suarez was given a day off Wednesday after going 1-for-7 in the first two games of the Arizona series. He is 3-for-23 since a two-hit game in Kansas City on July 10, but manager Brad Ausmus said he has been pleased with Suarez’s at-bats during the stretch. “It’s certainly nothing to be concerned about,” Ausmus said. “He is not taking bad swings. I‘m not sitting him because of his performance. He’s just not getting hits.” The rookie is hitting .252 with three homers and 11 RBIs.

--LF J.D. Martinez did not start after feeling mild quad soreness when he broke out of the batter’s box on his line drive that struck Arizona RHP Brad Ziegler in the rib cage in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s game. “Nothing major, but I thought it would be best to give him a day,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Running down, he just felt a little something. I don’t think it is anything of consequence.” Martinez was available to pinch hit, Ausmus said.

--3B Nick Castellanos was given a season-high third straight day off Wednesday so the Tigers once again could get both 1B/3B Miguel Batista and 1B Victor Martinez in the lineup in the final game of the interleague series in Arizona. “My original intention was to play him one of the games, but I changed my mind,” Ausmus said. “We’re built for an American League schedule. I just feel more comfortable having Victor’s bat in the lineup.” Castellanos is hitting .265 with 23 doubles, six homers and 35 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was the nature of the game today. I felt like Joba was the one guy who could kind of stem the tide. Normally, I would like to have him pitch the eighth. I just thought this was a unique situation. This to me was the game.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after Chamberlain was brought in during the seventh inning and got Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt to hit into a double play with the tying runs on base in a 7-5 game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF J.D. Martinez (sore quadriceps) did not play July 23.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted after six games on July 16 because of muscular soreness.

--LHP Pat McCoy (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on July 22.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

