Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Joe Nathan needed just 12 pitches to show why Tigers manager Brad Ausmus is sticking with him as the club’s closer, and not newly acquired Joakim Soria.

Nathan has had his rough moments this year, evidenced by a 5.73 ERA. He has allowed two or more runs in an inning seven times, including three games of three or more runs.

He’s also 39 years old and has five blown saves to go with his 21 saves. But in closing out the Tigers’ win over the Angels on Thursday, Nathan struck out the side on 12 pitches, thanks to a devastating slider.

”That was what we were hoping to see from Joe,“ Ausmus said. ”That was as good as I’ve seen his slider all year. He was downhill, it was clear the hitters weren’t picking up the rotation on the slider. It would look like a fastball and they’d swing over the top.

“That’s the slider I remember facing. It looks like a fastball coming in at the bottom of the strike zone, you start your swing and it drops out of the strike zone.”

Nathan ranks eighth all-time with 362 saves, five short of Jeff Reardon for the seventh spot.

RECORD: 57-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 9-8, 4.84) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 7-3, 4.54)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF J.D. Martinez was back in the starting lineup Friday against the Angels after missing the two previous games with a strained upper quadriceps muscle. Martinez went 1-for-4 with a double.

--RF Torii Hunter has 22 RBIs in July, most in the majors. With 60 RBIs through the club’s first 99 games, he is on pace to finish with 97, which would be the fourth-highest total of his 18-year major league career.

--LHP Drew Smyly struck out a career-high 11 in 5 2/3 innings, but got the loss in a 2-1 setback to the Angels. Smyly didn’t allow a baserunner until the Angels’ Howie Kendrick doubled with one out in the fifth. He gave up two runs on four hits and one (intentional) walk. “His cutter was really working,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He was getting a lot of swings and misses over the top of the cutter, especially in the first four innings.”

--RHP Justin Verlander will start Saturday’s game against the Angels. He is 3-1 in July, but he failed to last at least seven innings in any of his four starts. Verlander is 4-5 with a 4.08 ERA in 12 career starts against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That lineup is deep and they don’t give you a breather.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, on Detroit’s batting order.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF J.D. Martinez (strained quadriceps) did not play July 23-24. He returned July 25.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness.

--LHP Pat McCoy (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on July 22.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He is out until late July or early August.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

