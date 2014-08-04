Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Alex Avila is all about adjusting to changing circumstances.

Why else would he shift from corner infielder to catching entering his junior year at Alabama? They asked, he answered.

Avila eventually joined the Detroit Tigers on the strength of being able to hit the ball safely and for good distances to left and left-center field. It helped the left-handed hitter make the 2011 All-Star team.

After a frustrating 2012 season, Avila started hearing the call to pull the ball more -- maybe too much. Take advantage of all those inside pitches he was seeing. Be more aggressive. Don’t take so many pitches.

Experience takes care of a lot of that, but sometimes folks want experience to be rushed.

This year, because he pulled the ball more during the second half of last season, Avila suddenly began seeing more shifts than a rally car driver through the hills of West Virginia.

“I was getting pitched inside a lot last year,” Avila said. “I had some success. This year I‘m seeing a lot of shifts.”

Shifts are a little bit of a head-scratch themselves sometimes. Teams will pull their third baseman over into short right field, like an extra outfielder, with some left-handers at bat.

Then their pitcher will throw outside to those same lefties.

Avila didn’t see a lot of that. The pattern against him for a few years or more was fastballs inside and breaking balls away, the classic approach against pretty much everybody.

He sees an awful lot of changeups and breaking balls in fastball counts, though.

It is easy to see on television, not so easy when you have that stick in your hand.

“(Hitting coach) Wally (Joyner) and I have been working our tails off trying to get (me) back to where I used to be,” Avila said.

The results of that work showed up Saturday night when Avila had three hits and two RBIs, two of the hits going to left and left center.

However, Avila went 0-for-3 Sunday in the Tigers’ 4-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-47

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 13-3, 3.27 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 6-10, 4.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Victor Martinez went 17 games without hitting a home run, but Sunday, he blasted his second three-run shot in as many games. Martinez hit a three-run home run to cap a four-run third in Detroit’s 4-0 win over the Colorado Rockies. “He never loses his focus or his concentration,” manager Brad Ausmus said of his DH. “He never takes a second off when he’s standing in the batter’s box.” Martinez said, “I was on a pace to hit, what, 100 home runs? You just need to stay focused when you hit the ball. Keep working on it. Keep working on it.”

--RHP Anibal Sanchez struck out 12 batters Sunday in seven two-hit innings of a 4-0 Detroit victory over Colorado. “I used my fastball a lot,” Sanchez said. “That was the key to the story. You have great command of your fastball, your other pitches can work.” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said, “He had command of all his pitches. And the balls he threw were (out of the strike zone) by design.” Sanchez had trouble getting past the middle innings in recent starts and said he needed “to show I can stay longer in a game. That was big for me.”

--RHP Joakim Soria turned in a scoreless inning of relief Sunday for the Tigers. Soria struggled in his first three Detroit appearances but was stronger this time despite giving up a single that sneaked through the right side to the first batter he faced in the ninth. He flashed a strong curve in getting the next two outs on the breaking pitch. “I feel better,” he said. “Everything has settled down. I’ve got my place (to live), and there’s some order now.” Manager Brad Ausmus said Soria’s fastball is better than it looks. “His fastball plays up some from what you see on the radar gun,” Ausmus said. “It says 92 but it’s more like 94. That’s kind of what I saw this time.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera isn’t showing the same power stroke he has in past seasons despite hitting a monster home run Saturday night. However that hasn’t affected his ability to get runners across the plate. Cabrera came up Sunday with two on and two outs in the fourth inning and lined a single up the middle that broke a scoreless tie. He got his second infield hit of the week, too, a rocket that glanced off the glove and wrist of Colorado LHP Jorge De La Rosa toward the first base line in the fifth. De La Rosa couldn’t pick it up, missing twice, as Cabrera rumbled safely across the bag at first for a single.

--C Alex Avila took care of the shift Sunday with a pair of hits to the opposite field Saturday night. Colorado played Avila pretty much straight up -- with just a slight shading of the infield and center fielder to the pull side of the field after putting the shift on against him previously in the series. Avila pulled an inside pitch to second his first time up, went the other way (flyout to left) his second plate appearance and struck out in his third at-bat. He is working on getting back to using left and left-center when pitchers don’t get too far inside on him.

--CF Rajai Davis might not let go of his hold on center field with CF Austin Jackson having been traded away. Davis is hitting right-handers better than he has in the past, and he collected two more hits Sunday to give him a .382 batting average over his last 27 games. The Tigers brought up CF Ezequiel Carrera to give them a left-handed bat they could play in center against tough right-handers, but Carrera hasn’t started yet because Detroit faced three lefties in the series with Colorado.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He seems to look the way he looked the first three months of the season.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, on DH Victor Martinez, who hit his second three-run shot in as many games Sunday after going 17 games without a homer.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

