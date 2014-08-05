Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The first thing a Yankees fan might notice about Joba Chamberlain besides the olde English “D” on his hat is the heavy beard on his face.

That was a topic along with his seven years as a Yankee during a 10-minute pregame press conference before Detroit’s 2-1 loss at Yankee Stadium Monday night.

”I guess when you’re told to shave every day for so long, you just say forget it after a while,“ he said. ”It’s not as easy as I thought but once it gets long you have to use special conditioners and stuff like that.

“After a while, it’s a lot, you got to comb it and make sure nothing’s stuck in it or birds coming out of it. It’s one of those things that I don’t even notice anymore. You’re told to shave and I‘m extremely lazy and I don’t like to shave, so I just said forget. I was just going to do it for spring training and then I didn’t shave one day and seven months later I still haven’t shaved.”

All kidding aside, Chamberlain’s return to Yankee Stadium three days shy of the seventh anniversary of his ballyhooed major league debut, represented a moment of what could have been for the Yankees.

“If you think that (what could have been) life would be pretty boring,” Chamberlain said. “I’ve experienced so much. The game of baseball is so short and the game of life so much bigger. This game has taught me so much. It taught me to be patient with the rules and five days rest and eight days rest when you started. I wouldn’t change anything. It taught me to be a better man, a better person, a better father and in the end it taught me to be a better teammate.”

In 2007, Chamberlain was a flame-throwing right-handed prospect who had his own “Joba Rules” t-shirts, rules about his usage and a raging debate about whether he should be a starter or reliever.

Chamberlain was both in a span of 260 games for the Yankees, though none of those starts came after Sept. 30, 2009. That ended a two-year experiment and Chamberlain pitched well out of the bullpen at least until last year, when he finished with a 4.75 ERA.

He also was charged with DUI in 2008, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2011 and injured his ankle playing on a trampoline in spring 2012.

After all the ups and down in New York, Chamberlain signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Tigers. He wasn’t promised anything but has eased into the role as the team’s eighth-inning man by leading the AL with 22 holds and posting a 3.02 ERA in 49 appearances.

“It wasn’t always easy, I’d be lying if I didn’t say I got frustrated at times but at the end it made me a better person,” Chamberlain said. “It made me a better baseball player and I use all of the things my first seven years in this offseason to figure out how I can make myself better and without those experiences, without those opportunities, I don’t think I’d be having the year I‘m having this year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-48

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 11-8, 3.11 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 7-7, 3.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer did not have his best stuff but still held the Yankees to two runs despite allowing nine hits in seven innings. The nine hits were the most that Scherzer allowed since he gave up 10 in a four-inning start against Kansas City on June 17. Scherzer’s tough-luck loss ended a five-game winning streak that saw him post a 2.08 earned-run average over his previous seven starts.

--CF Ezequiel Carrera made his first start in center field Monday night and made a diving face-first catch on a fly ball by New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury. He also had his first hit for the Tigers and explained his defense by saying through an interpreter: “I am always watching the pitch counts for the batters and I am also always aware of whether the pitcher is a hard thrower or a softer thrower and I use that for my play on the field.”

--SS Eugenio Suarez made his 44th start at shortstop and recorded his second stolen base of the season. Suarez, however, left the game in the fifth inning with a sprained left knee and he will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

--1B Miguel Cabrera had a modest six-game hitting streak stopped and also had a rare hitless night against the Yankees. Cabrera was 0-for-3 with a walk Monday and that marked the seventh time in 47 games against New York he did not get a hit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My stuff was not sharp tonight, was never really able to work through it until the end, left a couple of pitches up and they were able to capitalize.” -- RHP Max Scherzer, who did not have his best stuff but still held the Yankees to two runs Monday despite allowing nine hits in seven innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Eugenio Suarez (sprained left knee) left the game on Aug. 4. He is day-to-day and will be re-evaluated before the Aug. 5 game.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Pat McCoy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera