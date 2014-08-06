Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Detroit Tigers have a rotation capable of leading the team to the American League pennant for the second time in three seasons and making a fourth consecutive postseason appearance.

As for the bullpen, that is a different story. Detroit’s relief corps is 12-14 with a 4.48 ERA, the team’s worst mark since the 2008 bullpen finished at 4.65.

Over the previous three seasons, Detroit’s bullpen posted 4.01, 3.73 and 3.96 ERAs.

General manager Dave Dombrowski made an initial attempt to improve the relief corps by adding right-handed Joakim Soria from the Texas Rangers on July 23.

Dombrowski and the Tigers hope their latest addition will be effective if he reaches Detroit. Former American League saves leader Jim Johnson, released by the Oakland A’s in July, signed a minor league deal with the Tigers.

With the Baltimore Orioles, Johnson led the AL with 51 saves in 2012 and 50 saves in 2013. He was traded to Oakland in December, and he started this season as Oakland’s closer. However, Johnson quickly was removed from that role, and he posted a 7.14 ERA in 38 appearances for the A‘s.

Now that Johnson is with the Tigers, he will throw in front of pitching coach Jeff Jones on Wednesday. He then will report to Triple-A Toledo, and following a few appearances, the Tigers will decide if they want to add him, though he would have to be on the team before Sept. 1 to be eligible for postseason games.

“We’re not signing him to have him go to Triple-A,” Dombrowski said. “We’re hopeful of having him help us here at some point.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-48

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 10-9, 4.66 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 1-2, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Torii Hunter injured his left hand when he was hit by a Dellin Betances pitch in the ninth inning. He expected the worst before X-rays revealed only a bruise and no break. Hunter is day-to-day.

--RHP Justin Verlander (10-9) will try to stay above .500 Wednesday night when he starts for the Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Through June, Verlander was 6-7 with a 4.80 ERA, but in his past six starts, he is 4-2 with a 4.20 ERA. Verlander’s last start was Friday’s 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies, and he allowed two runs and eight hits in eight innings, equaling his longest outing of the season. In 15 regular-season starts against the Yankees, Verlander is 5-5 with a 3.85 ERA. At the current Yankee Stadium, he is 0-2 with a 4.65 ERA in five regular-season starts.

--SS Eugenio Suarez missed Tuesday’s game with a sprained left knee, and he is day-to-day. Suarez, who is batting .252 in 47 games, injured the knee in the fifth inning Monday sliding into second base on a stolen base.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time as an opponent and threw 26 pitches in 1 1/3 scoreless innings. The worst pitch he threw was one that hit New York SS Derek Jeter, and Chamberlain said he never felt worse when that happened. Chamberlain came in to boos from the fans and said he exhaled and took a couple of deep breaths. He described his outing as fun but nerve-wracking.

--LHP David Price made his Detroit debut and allowed three runs and eight hits over 8 2/3 innings against the Yankees. He fanned 10 without a walk, his major-league-leading 10th double-digit strikeout game of the season. It was his 13th consecutive quality start (six innings or more, three or fewer earned runs).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was calm, he was methodical and he got outs.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, on LHP David Price, who threw 8 2/3 innings of three-run ball Tuesday in the Tigers’ 4-3, 12-inning win over the New York Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Torii Hunter (bruised left hand) left the Aug. 5 game. X-rays were negative, and Hunter is day-to-day.

--SS Eugenio Suarez (sprained left knee) left the Aug. 4 game. He did not play Aug. 5, and he is day-to-day.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Pat McCoy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera