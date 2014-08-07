Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Torii Hunter’s left hand was still swollen Wednesday as he was held out of the lineup.

The Tigers are hoping it is merely a day-to-day injury, although initially it looked like an injury that might end Hunter’s season, especially given how he was reacting to tests administered by trainers.

“I couldn’t feel anything,” Hunter said Tuesday. “There was so much pain. You always think the worst. You’ve got so many bones right there. I thought it was broke. But thank God it’s not. Just a blood vessel broke and it’s just day-to-day right now.”

Said manager Brad Ausmus: “It’s the fluid in your hand that makes it sore and tough to move. As soon as the inflammation goes down and the fluid gets out of there, (the feeling in the hand) comes back very quickly -- as long as there’s no structural damage underneath it.”

Hunter has started 84 games in right field. On Wednesday, J.D. Martinez made his 19th start in right field. Don Kelly, who has made five starts there, could get some time until Hunter returns.

Hunter’s absence also tests Detroit’s outfield depth after it sent Austin Jackson to Seattle in last week’s three-team trade that landed David Price. Ezquiel Carrerra made his second start of the season in center field, and Andy Dirks suffered a setback in his rehab from back surgery when he had to leave Class-A West Michigan’s game in the fourth inning Tuesday with a left hamstring injury.

Tyler Collins is the only other outfielder with major league experience on Detroit’s 40-man roster, and that experience consists of 15 plate appearances in seven games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-49

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 13-5, 3.18 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 2-1, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello will try to equal a career high with his 14th victory Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Porcello won 14 games as a rookie in 2009 and again two years later. Porcello is 5-1 with a 2.19 ERA over his last nine starts since June 9. Porcello is 3-2 with a 4.69 ERA in seven career starts against the Yankees.

--RF Torii Hunter was held out of the lineup Wednesday with a left hand contusion and is day-to-day. Hunter injured his left hand in the ninth inning Tuesday when he was hit by a pitch, and the injury looked worse than what X-rays showed.

--RHP Justin Verlander, despite allowing two home runs to the Yankees, was happy with the results Wednesday. Verlander has produced quality starts in seven of his last nine starts since June 21 and is 4-3 with a 3.90 ERA in that period. Verlander also used more off-speed pitches Wednesday than usual and said they were some of his best of the season. “I was struggling a lot with my changeup and my curve ball, and both of those tonight were some of the better pitches I’ve had all year,” he said. “I felt comfortable with both of them.”

--OF J.D. Martinez made his 19th start of the season in right field in place of RF Torii Hunter and made a nice catch at the warning track on a ball hit by New York Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury. Martinez, who was 0-for-4, is 1-for-13 in the series.

--SS Eugenio Suarez missed Wednesday’s game with a sprained left knee and is day-to-day. Suarez, who is batting .252 in 47 games, injured the knee in the fifth inning Monday sliding into second base on a stolen base.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt I threw the ball very well. These guys have picked me up a lot in the past, especially this year. They weren’t able to do that tonight, but that’s the game of baseball. I’ve talked about it many times. You’ve got to stay positive, and tonight there were a lot of positives to build off for me going forward: changeup, curveball, fastball location. There were a lot of things that were much better than they have been.” -- RHP Justin Verlander, after Wednesday’s start against the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Torii Hunter (bruised left hand) left the Aug. 5 game and sat out the Aug. 6 game. X-rays were negative, and Hunter is day-to-day.

--SS Eugenio Suarez (sprained left knee) left the Aug. 4 game. He did not play Aug. 5 and Aug. 6, and he is day-to-day.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 4 game in the fourth inning with a left hamstring injury.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Pat McCoy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera