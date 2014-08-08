Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Detroit Tigers will leave Yankee Stadium with a .276 batting average, which is certainly respectable.

However, looking at the recent picture, the offense struggled for the past month, and that became very noticeable when the Tigers wasted strong starting pitch this week while losing three of four games at Yankee Stadium.

Detroit hit .172 (24-for-139) in the series, resulting in seven runs over 39 innings. The Tigers lost 1-0 in the finale Thursday.

Designated hitter Victor Martinez went 6-for-15 (.400) in the series, but those above him and behind him in the lineup faltered.

“Offensively, we just didn’t do anything,” Martinez said. “I‘m having a hard time finding the right word to say it. They pitched great, and offensively we didn’t put anything together.”

Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler went 3-for-17, left fielder Rajai Davis 1-for-15 and right fielder J.D. Martinez 1-for-16. First baseman Miguel Cabrera did not start Thursday, getting his second day off, but when he hit into a double play against David Robertson in the ninth, that made him 1-for-10 in the series.

Those five hitters were a combined 6-for-58 (.103). On Thursday, the Tigers were held to one run or fewer for the sixth time in seven road games.

It also continued a downward trend over the last month. The Tigers are batting .250 since the All-Star break and .235 this month.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-50

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 8-5, 3.37 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 9-11,4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez will try to follow up his best start of the season Friday night when he pitches Friday’s series opener in Toronto. Sanchez pitched Sunday against the Colorado Rockies and recorded a season-high 12 strikeouts without a walk over seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits. Sanchez has alternated wins and losses over his past six starts, though he is 4-0 with a 2.95 ERA in seven road starts. Sanchez is 2-2 with a 4.20 ERA in five career starts against the Blue Jays.

--1B Miguel Cabrera nearly received his second day off of the season Thursday. Cabrera sat out July 9 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He grounded out as a pinch hitter Thursday, making him 1-for-10 in the Yankees series. He has five hits in 19 at-bats this month.

--RF Torii Hunter was held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game with a bruised left hand, and he is day-to-day. Hunter injured his hand in the ninth inning Tuesday when he was hit by a pitch, and the injury looked worse than what X-rays showed.

--SS Eugenio Suarez missed Thursday’s game with a sprained left knee, and he is day-to-day. Suarez, who is batting .252 in 47 games, injured the knee in the fifth inning Monday sliding into second base on a stolen base.

--RHP Rick Porcello turned in his fifth consecutive quality start, allowing one run and nine hits in seven innings. On a day when his fastball command was lacking at times, Porcello threw 110 pitches and wound up with his second loss since June 9.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Fastball command, that’s usually my bread and butter. I was a little off-kilter. I fell behind a lot of guys on my fastball.” -- RHP Rick Porcello, a tough-luck loser Thursday as the Tigers fell 1-0 to the New York Yankees.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Torii Hunter (bruised left hand) left the Aug. 5 game and sat out Aug. 6-7. X-rays were negative, and Hunter is day-to-day.

--SS Eugenio Suarez (sprained left knee) left the Aug. 4 game. He did not play Aug. 5-7, and he is day-to-day.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 4 game with a left hamstring injury. He might resume his rehab with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 8.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Pat McCoy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera