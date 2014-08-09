Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Detroit Tigers are crossing their fingers that nothing serious has happened to right-hander Anibal Sanchez, who was forced to leave Friday’s start against the Toronto Blue Jays early.

Sanchez was removed after 4 2/3 innings after he grabbed his chest following a pitch. After getting attended to on the mound, Sanchez threw a warm-up pitch and left the game without facing another batter. It was later announced that he sustained a right pectoralis strain. He will be further examined in Detroit on Saturday.

“I can’t move my arm really well,” Sanchez said after the game. “There’s a little bit of pain in there. I’ve never had that before. I can’t explain the situation.”

The 30-year-old allowed four runs on 10 hits, walked one and struck out three in the no-decision. His ERA jumped slightly to 3.46 with the iffy performance, but he’s still having a strong year and a big reason why the Tigers are considered favorites by many to win the American League pennant.

He entered Friday’s start holding opponents to a career-low .589 OPS and is coming off a 200-strikeout season. Sanchez is easy to forget amid such a star-studded staff, but he’s a front-of-the-rotation arm on nearly any team in baseball.

Although Detroit is loaded with pitching -- especially after trading for ace left-hander David Price -- the Kansas City Royals are making things interesting in the AL Central. Both the Tigers and Royals won Friday, meaning Kansas City remains 2 1/2 games back in the division. The Royals are also in the lead for the second wild card.

Detroit needs all the help it can get to fend off the Royals, so a potential trip to the disabled list for Sanchez would be problematic -- regardless of the rotation depth.

“It’s an odd area to have an injury in baseball,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing.”

--RF Torii Hunter (left hand) returned to the Tigers lineup Friday -- a 5-4 win over Toronto -- after missing two games with a hand contusion. Hunter was hit by a pitch in Tuesday’s win over the Yankees. After taking early batting practice and running through some fielding drills to test the hand, Hunter informed manager Brad Ausmus he was good for the series opener. Hunter wore padding over his left batting glove to protect the tender hand. “It’s still swollen, still sore, but I’ve got to be out there,” Hunter said. “I don’t think it’s going to bother me too much. As long as somebody doesn’t plunk me on the back of the hand, I’ll be fine.” He went 1-for-4 in the victory.

--CF Rajai Davis went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Friday’s 5-4 win over the Blue Jays. It was the first time Davis faced the Blue Jays, his former team, since signing with Detroit in the offseason. Davis was with Toronto from 2011-13, stealing 40-plus bases in each of his last two seasons with the club. The speedster not only hit the ball well Friday, he came up with a game-ending catch. Davis made a sliding catch to snag a ball in foul territory with the bases loaded for the last out.

--OF Andy Dirks (back/hamstring) sustained a strained hamstring injury while recovering from back surgery during a rehab assignment, and has been shut down for the time being. Dirks had just been sent to Triple-A Toledo with the hopes of returning to the Tigers for the stretch run. “He’s going to continue to get treatment in Toledo until he’s obviously ready to play again,” Tigers athletic trainer Kevin Rand said. Rand said the injury will sideline him for more than just a couple of days. Dirks has yet to play a game for the Tigers this season.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez was forced to leave Friday’s 5-4 win over the Blue Jays in the fifth inning with a right pectoralis strain. He’ll be examined further in Detroit on Saturday. Sanchez, who gave up four runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings, grabbed at his upper body after throwing a pitch in the fifth inning and exited shortly after without facing another batter. “There was no way I could throw another pitch,” said Sanchez. “I felt a lot of pain in that moment.” The right-hander was set to take the loss until the Tigers hit back-to-back homers in the ninth for a come-from-behind win.

--RHP Max Scherzer will get the ball for Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays, looking to help the Tigers build off a dramatic 5-4 come-from-behind win in the series opener. Since allowing 10 runs to the Royals on June 17, Scherzer is 5-1 with a 2.14 ERA over his last eight starts -- he has allowed more than two runs just once over that stretch. Scherzer will get the Blue Jays for the first time this season. He is 4-0 with a 1.79 ERA against them in six career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”They had us veteran guys all pumped up and screaming like little kids, like we just got ice cream. -- Tigers RF Torii Hunter, on the 5-4 come-from-behind win over Toronto on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis strain) left the Aug. 8 game after 4 2/3 innings. He will be further evaluated in Detroit on Aug. 9.

--RF Torii Hunter (bruised left hand) left the Aug. 5 game and sat out Aug. 6-7. X-rays were negative. He returned to the lineup Aug. 8.

--SS Eugenio Suarez (sprained left knee) left the Aug. 4 game. He did not play Aug. 5-7. He returned Aug. 8.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 4 game with a left hamstring injury. He was shut down for the time being Aug. 8.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Pat McCoy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera