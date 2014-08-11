Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Detroit Tigers have some shuffling to do.

It was bad enough that starter Anibal Sanchez (pectoral strain) and reliever Joakim Soria (oblique strain) were placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. However, the Tigers then played 19 innings before losing their second extra-inning game in a row to Toronto, falling 6-5 in the longest game in Blue Jays history.

It was so bad that starter Rick Porcello pitched the final two innings and took the loss Sunday. Manager Brad Ausmus suggested that he might have used a position player to pitch had the game gone longer.

“It’s very possible it would have been a position player at that point,” said Ausmus, who was ejected in the third inning. “We were talking about it, but it never got to that point.”

Justin Verlander will start Monday against Pittsburgh. Left-hander Robbie Ray is scheduled to fill Sanchez’s spot against the Pirates on Wednesday. In between, some moves will be made. Ray does not have to be officially called up until Wednesday.

Porcello, who was scheduled to start Tuesday, had a light bullpen session Saturday and a more strenuous outing Sunday.

“We’re going to have to do some shuffling,” Ausmus said. “Other than Verlander pitching tomorrow, I can’t tell you anything.”

Despite the injuries to Sanchez and Soria, there were no call-ups for Sunday’s game.

“We didn’t think we could get them here,” Ausmus said. “Of course, if we knew we had until 7 o’clock to get them here, maybe we would have.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-52

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 10-10, 4.57 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 3-3, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander will make his 25th start of the season Monday at Pittsburgh. Verlander is 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break and 1-1 with a 2.40 ERA in two starts in August. His struggles earlier in the season -- he went 0-3 with a 6.82 in June -- seem to be behind him. Going against Pittsburgh should help. Verlander is 4-0 with a 1.97 ERA in four career starts against the Pirates.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Sunday’s game in Toronto. The move is retroactive to Saturday. Sanchez left his start Friday after 4 2/3 innings. GM Dave Dombrowski said he expect Sanchez to be out for three to four weeks. LHP Robbie Ray will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start in Sanchez’s spot Wednesday at Pittsburgh.

--LHP Robbie Ray will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on Wednesday. He will take the spot in the rotation of RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain). Ray was 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA in four previous games (three starts) with the Tigers this year. He is 7-5 with a 3.72 ERA at Triple-A Toledo. He has a 3.02 ERA in his past four starts at Toledo. He has shown improvement since abandoning his curveball for a slider. His performance Wednesday will determine whether he will continue to start in Sanchez’s place.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. He pitched two-thirds of an inning to complete the ninth inning Saturday in Detroit’s 10-inning, 3-2 loss at Toronto, but he left the mound before he started to warm up for the 10th. A corresponding move will be made before Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

--LHP David Price had his string of 14 scoreless innings against the Blue Jays end in the sixth inning Sunday when C Dioner Navarro hit a two-run homer. His previous outings vs. Toronto were with the Tampa Bay Rays. After allowing four runs in six-plus innings in the Tigers’ 6-5, 19-inning loss, Price has yet to record a decision in his two starts with the Tigers after being acquired July 31.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re still in first place, that’s all that matters. It doesn’t matter if we win the division by 15 games or if we win it by one game.” -- LHP David Price, after the Tigers’ 6-5, 19-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 9. He is out until at least early September.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He was shut down for the time being Aug. 8.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blaine Hardy

LHP Pat McCoy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera