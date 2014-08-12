Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Justin Verlander has entered an MRI tube just two other times in his life.

On each occasion, it was part of a physical examination before the right-hander signed big contracts with the Tigers, the latest of which is a 10-year, $219 million deal that takes him through the 2019 season and includes a $22 milion vesting option in 2020.

Verlander will undergo a third MRI on Tuesday in Detroit and it won’t be such a happy occasion this time. The examination will come following his departure from Monday night’s 11-6 loss to the Pirates at Pittsburgh after one inning because of soreness in his right shoulder.

Verlander (10-11) exited after allowing five runs -- four earned -- and four hits with two walks and three strikeouts as the Pirates took a 5-1 lead.

The loss ended Verlander’s streak of 14 consecutive interleague victories. He had been 4-0 both against NL teams this season and against the Pirates in his career.

“Obviously there’s a level concern when you go get an MRI,” Verlander said. “That’s never a good sign -- that’s the first time in my career (other than for the physicals) -- I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little nervous. I’ve never been through this before. I’ll keep my hopes high and keep my fingers crossed.”

Verlander said he initially had trouble getting loose during pre-game warmups then again when he took the mound to start the bottom of the first inning. He lobbied to stay in the game because the Tigers were forced to use their bullpen for 13 innings Sunday in a 19-inning loss to the Blue Jays at Toronto.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said there was no way he was going to allow Verlander to pitch a second inning despite his relief corps being depleted.

“I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself because he’s just a big part of this team,” Ausmus said. “I would’ve kicked myself from now until the end of the season. In hindsight, I should have probably taken him out during the (first) inning. His delivery didn’t look right to me or (pitching coach) Jeff Jones.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-53

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Robbie Ray, 1-1, 4.70 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 9-7, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander left Monday night’s 11-6 loss at Pittsburgh after one inning because of right shoulder soreness and will undergo an MRI examination Tuesday in Detroit. He allowed five runs -- four earned -- and four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. The Tigers said they would not have an update until following the examination.

--RHP Justin Miller was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to help a bullpen that was overworked Sunday in a 19-inning loss at Toronto. Miller entered the game at the start of the second inning when RHP Justin Verlander was lifted and allowed three runs and five hits in two innings. Miller made seven relief appearances with the Tigers earlier this season -- his first major-league action -- and went 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA. At Toledo, he was 2-1 with five saves and a 1.45 ERA in 31 games.

--LHP Ian Krol was recalled from Toledo to help a bullpen depleted Sunday when the Tigers played 19 innings in a loss at Toronto and pitched two scoreless innings, making him the only one of five Detroit pitchers not to be scored on. Krol was 0-0 with a 4.97 ERA in 42 games for Detroit earlier in the season and manager Brad Ausmus said he would have remained in the minor leagues under normal circumstances. At Toledo, Krol did not allow a run in four relief appearances and 2 2/3 innings.

--RHP Kevin Whelan had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo to provide help to a bullpen that was used heavily Sunday in a 19-inning loss at Toronto and allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings. This is Whelan’s second stint in the major leagues as he made two relief appearances in 2011 for the New York Yankees. Whelan was 2-1 with 20 saves and a 1.85 ERA in 35 games with Toledo.

--RHP Joakim Soria was officially placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right oblique. He suffered the injury Saturday while warming up in a game at Toronto. Soria is eligible to be activated Aug. 25. He is 1-1 with a 10.38 ERA in six relief appearances since being acquired July 23 from Texas in a trade.

--LHP Blaine Hardy was optioned to Triple-A Toledo a day after pitching three scoreless innings of relief in a 19-inning loss at Toronto as the Tigers needed fresh arms for the bullpen. Hardy was 1-1 with a 2.21 ERA in 22 games for the Tigers. Earlier this season with Toledo, he went 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA in 20 games.

--LHP Patrick McCoy was optioned to Triple-A Toledo a day after pitching three scoreless relief innings in a 19-inning loss at Toronto as the Tigers needed to replenish a depleted bullpen. McCoy was 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in seven games with the Tigers. He started the season at Double-A Erie and went 1-1 with one save and a 3.95 ERA in nine games then was promoted to Toledo and was 2-0 with a 3.20 ERA in 17 games.

--LHP Robbie Ray will be recalled Tuesday night from Triple-A Toledo and start at Pittsburgh. The Tigers originally planned to call Ray up Wednesday night to pitch against the Pirates at Detroit. However, they decided to give RHP Rick Porcello, the originally scheduled starter for Tuesday, extra rest as he pitched two innings of relief Sunday in a 19-inning loss at Toronto. Ray made his major league debut with the Tigers in May and went 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA in four games, including three starts. At Toledo, he is 7-5 with a 3.92 ERA in 19 games, 18 starts. He has never faced the Pirates.

--RHP Buck Farmer will have his contract purchased from Double-A Erie on Wednesday night and make his major league debut by starting against the Pirates at Detroit. Farmer has made two starts and gone 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA after posting a 10-5 record with a 2.60 ERA in 18 starts with Class A West Michigan to begin the season.

--RHP Rick Porcello will start Friday against Seattle instead of Tuesday at Pittsburgh. The Tigers decided to give Porcello extra rest after he was pressed into two innings of relief duty Sunday in a 19-inning loss at Toronto.

--3B Nick Castellanos was not in the lineup, the victim of the Tigers playing an interleague game in Pittsburgh, a National League venue, where the designated hitter rule is not in effect. DH Victor Martinez started at first base and 1B Miguel Cabrera shifted to 3B. Castellanos pinch hit and grounded out.

--DH Victor Martinez started at first base with the interleague game being played in Pittsburgh, where the designated hitter rule is not in effect because it is a National League city. He went 2-for-5 in his 19th start at first this season.

--1B Miguel Cabrera shifted to third base to make room for DH Victor Martinez to play first base because the designated hitter rule was not in effect for an interleague game in Pittsburgh, a National League city. He went 3-for-5 with an RBI and is 6-for-14 in his last two games after going 1-for-18 in his previous six games. Cabrera was the Tigers’ regular third baseman in 2011 and 2012 and has started seven times at the hot corner this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously there’s a level concern when you go get an MRI. That’s never a good sign -- that’s the first time in my career (other than for team physicals. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little nervous. I’ve never been through this before. I’ll keep my hopes high and keep my fingers crossed.” -- RHP Justin Verlander, who will have an MRI Tuesday after leaving Monday night’s loss to Pittsburgh after one inning because of right shoulder soreness.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (right shoulder soreness) left the Aug. 11 game after one inning. He’s scheduled for an MRI on Aug. 12 in Detroit.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 11, retroactive to Aug. 10. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He is out until at least early September.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He was shut down for the time being Aug. 8.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Justin Miller

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Kevin Whelan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera