Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- A day after falling out of first place in the American League Central, the Detroit Tigers got some good news Tuesday.

Right-hander Justin Verlander was found to have no structural damage in his right shoulder, though an MRI examination did reveal inflammation in various areas of the shoulder. He was pulled after one of inning of the Tigers’ 11-6 loss to the Pirates on Monday night when he felt soreness in the shoulder.

The Tigers are optimistic that Verlander, the 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner, will not have to be placed on the disabled list. He will likely miss his scheduled start Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.

“It was definitely good news,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “Any time you’re talking about a pitcher and his arm, it’s a very fragile area to be talking about. It was certainly a ray of light in a stormy sky.”

Little had gone right lately for the Tigers, who led the AL Central by 7 1/2 games a month ago and appeared to be overwhelming favorites to win their fourth consecutive title after acquiring left-hander David Price from the Tampa Bay Rays in a July 31 trade.

Right-hander Anibal Sanchez was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a strained right pectoral muscle after being injured Friday in a start at Toronto. He likely won’t return until September.

Verlander has not been close to his former Cy Young form this season as he is 10-11 with a 4.78 ERA.

The starting pitching situation was further scrambled Sunday when the Tigers lost in 19 innings to the Blue Jays, and right-hander Rick Porcello was needed to pitch two innings. Porcello was originally scheduled to start Tuesday night at Pittsburgh but instead will pitch Friday night against the Mariners because Ausmus wanted to give the 13-game winner extra rest.

Rookie left-hander Robbie Ray was called up from Triple-A Toledo for the second time this season and started Tuesday night, charged with the loss as the Tigers fell 4-2 to the Pirates. He will start again Sunday against the Mariners if Verlander doesn‘t.

“I don’t think it would be in Justin’s best interests,” Ausmus said of Verlander starting Sunday. “I imagine a little bit of rest would be part of the prescription.”

The Tigers will call up right-hander Buck Farmer from Double-A Erie to start Wednesday night against the Pirates in Detroit, even though he has just two games above the low Class-A level. Farmer was the Tigers’ fifth-round draft pick last year from Georgia Tech.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-54

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 5-1, 2.30 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Buck Farmer, MLB debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Ray was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and started Tuesday night in a 4-2 loss at Pittsburgh. He allowed four runs and six hits in five innings. Ray was 7-5 with a 3.92 ERA for Toledo in 19 games, including 18 starts. Ray will start again Sunday against Seattle if Justin Verlander is unable to pitch.

--LHP Blane Hardy was recalled from Triple-A Toledo just one day after being optioned to the Mud Hens. Hardy was 1-1 with a 2.21 ERA in 21 relief appearances with the Tigers before his one-day demotion.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez was officially placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right pectoral muscle. He was injured Friday while pitching at Toronto and is expected to be out through at least the end of August.

--RHP Justin Miller was optioned to Triple-A Toledo one day after being recalled from the Mud Hens. Miller allowed three runs in two innings of relief in Monday night’s loss at Pittsburgh. He was called up to help provide fresh arm to the bullpen after the Tigers played 19 innings Sunday in a loss at Toronto. In all, Miller has made eight relief appearances with the Tigers this season and is 1-0 with a 5.11 ERA.

--RF Torii Hunter got a routine day off after playing in four consecutive games, including all 19 innings of Sunday’s loss at Toronto. He pinch hit in the ninth inning Tuesday and flied out. Manager Brad Ausmus tries to rest Hunter at least once a week in order to keep the 39-year-old fresh.

--RHP Buck Farmer will have his contract purchased from Double-A Erie and start Wednesday night against Pittsburgh at Detroit. He is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts for Erie and after going 10-5 with a 2.60 ERA in 18 starts with Class-A West Michigan.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a crappy trip. In a couple of weeks, we’ll look back and laugh on it.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after a 2-7 road trip ended Tuesday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (right shoulder soreness) left the Aug. 11 game after one inning. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 12 that showed inflammation but no structural damage. He is not expected to be placed on the disabled list, though he is likely to miss his scheduled start Aug. 17.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He is out until at least early September.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He was shut down for the time being Aug. 8.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Kevin Whelan

LHP Blane Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera