Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- David Price admits he will have to focus a bit more than usual. It will be difficult, he said, to keep a smile off his face. The warm reception he expects will make it even harder. And there’s another factor.

“Pitching against friends is always the worst,” he said.

The 2012 American League Cy Young Award-winner never expressed a desire to leave before the Rays dealt him to Detroit at the non-waiver deadline, and his first visit to Tropicana Field as a member of an opposing teams promises to be a less-than-hostile working environment. Likely foreshadowing Thursday, he was the subject of a lengthy video tribute in the second inning on Tuesday and responded with a doff of his cap.

“This is home to me, and just stating that I wanted to stay, I didn’t think that was a bad thing and I don’t think I had to state that,” he said on Tuesday. “Our ownership knew I wanted to be here and so did all of my teammates and coaching staff and everybody of that nature.”

Price has been an immediate contributor with the Tigers, outdueling Seattle’s Felix Hernandez in his last start and is 12-8 with a 3.12 ERA and lead the majors with 212 strikeouts in 193 1/3 innings.

Though the last vestiges of the affable former No. 1 pick have vanished from the Rays clubhouse, he is still entwined with the area. Price still owns a home in the area and Astro, the French Bulldog that became iconic in video presentations and in Bobblehead giveaways, remains here until he settles in Detroit.

Or maybe he won’t actually settle in Detroit. Price said on Tuesday that he has not yet discussed a contract discussion with the Tigers. He is eligible for arbitration after this season and can become a free agent after 2015.

RECORD: 67-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 13-8, 3.28 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 9-9, 3.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Whelan accepted his assignment to Triple-A Toledo. Whelan was out-righted by the Tigers on Sunday.

--RHP Max Scherzer (15-4) allowed four runs -- three on a first-inning homer by James Loney -- on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts in seven innings on Tuesday in an 8-6, 11-inning win over Tampa Bay. Reliever Joba Chamberlain cost him his chance to beat the Rays for a fifth straight start and becoming the first AL pitcher to 15 wins by allowing a run in the bottom of the eighth.

--2B Ian Kinsler, who is batting just .221 since the All-Star break, finished 2-for-5 with a triple, two runs and an RBI on Tuesday as the Tigers beat the Rays, 8-6, in 11 innings. The lead-off hitter sparked a decisive three-run rally with a triple leading off the 11th and scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We definitely needed a win. We need to win every day. To come back, take the lead, take it twice, it’s nice.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus after a win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (right shoulder soreness) left the Aug. 11 game after one inning. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 12 that showed inflammation but no structural damage. He is not expected to be placed on the disabled list, though he missed his scheduled start Aug. 17.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He is out until at least early September.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera