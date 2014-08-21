Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG -- When 25-year-old right-hander Rick Porcello is on his game, the Detroit Tigers’ rotation goes from difficult to almost unstoppable.

With Max Scherzer and the recently acquired David Price holding down the top part of the Tigers rotation, Porcello becomes the wild card in the middle of the rotation -- the last piece the Tigers need to win a World Series.

Wednesday night, Porcello pitched a complete-game shutout -- his third of the season -- against the Tampa Bay Rays and took another step toward being the guy that manager Brad Ausmus can count on to log major innings in the postseason.

“Even when I was with San Diego, I would hear how highly this organization thought of Rick,” Ausmus said. “It’s clear that he has the sort of ability to be one of the top pitchers in the league. I think we’re still scratching the surface.”

When Porcello is inducing ground balls like he did Wednesday night at Tropicana Field, there are very few lineups that can challenge him. And with the Tigers ability to score runs in bunches, he doesn’t have to be perfect every time he steps on the mound.

“We just couldn’t do much against him,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “He was tough to handle and we didn’t get good contact on him tonight.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-56

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price 12-8, 3.12 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Cobb 8-6, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello pitched his third complete game shutout of the season and became the first Tiger with three shutouts in a season since Jeff Weaver in 2002. “Porcello was the biggest factor in this game,” said manager Brad Ausmus. “For him it’s all about keeping the ball down.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera reached base four times on two walks, a single and reached on an error by Rays 3B Evan Longoria. He scored two runs, both on hits by DH Victor Martinez.

--DH Victor Martinez had five RBIs, including a grand slam in the seventh inning off of Rays reliever Kirby Yates that put the game out of reach. It was Martinez’s fourth career grand slam and the five RBIs are a season high. “There are few guys in the league that can protect Miggy in the lineup but Victor is one of those guys,” said manager Brad Ausmus.

--2B Ian Kinsler had a big hit for the second night in a row as his two-out RBI single in the seventh inning chase Rays starter Jake Odorizzi and gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

--RHP Justin Verlander is likely to make his next start on Saturday according to manager Brad Ausmus. Verlander has been experiencing a sore right shoulder.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “You literally can’t ask for anything more. His location of his fastball was good on both sides of the plate. Today he was really good on the corners, inside to lefties, inside to righties, away to both. His location was good, and that goes hand-in-hand with throwing strikes.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus on RHP Rick Porcello after a win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (right shoulder soreness) left the Aug. 11 game after one inning. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 12 that showed inflammation but no structural damage. He is not expected to be placed on the disabled list, though he missed his scheduled start Aug. 17. He is expected to make his next start Aug. 23.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He is out until at least early September.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera