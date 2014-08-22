Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Detroit Tigers veteran outfielder Torii Hunter was almost in disbelief.

Left-hander David Price had pitched a gem, arguably the best game of his career, throwing a complete-game, one-hitter, allowing just one unearned run. Price retired the final 23 hitters he faced. And Detroit still lost 1-0 having mustered just four hits.

“We (suck),” Hunter quipped. “We feel bad, man. He goes complete game and loses, that (stinks). We wish we could have scored him some runs.”

The Tigers lost while allowing one hit or less for the first time since records were first available (1914). Previously, they had 16 losses while allowing two hits. While Detroit entered the season with one of the most potent offenses, led by Triple Crown winner 1B Miguel Cabrera, its lineup has been surprisingly inconsistent. The Tigers were shut out for the seventh time.

It’s a big reason that Detroit (68-57), the defending AL Central champions, are 1 1/5 games behind first-place Royals.

“99.99 percent of the time, you win that game,” Tigers catcher Alex Avila said. “Unfortunately, today was that .01 percent.”

As star-studded as the Tigers rotation is -- with Price, right-handers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer to name a few -- they won’t be going anywhere this season if the bats don’t come alive.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Robbie Ray, 1-3, 5.33 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 6-4, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander, who missed one start with shoulder inflammation, threw for the second consecutive day Thursday, saying he is ready to pitch in Saturday’s doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Verlander threw a 35-pitch bullpen session at Tropicana Field before Thursday’s game and all went well. “I think we all knew if everything went according to plan, I’d be starting Saturday,” Verlander said. “I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t be. It was pretty much everything I wanted today. No issues. Everything felt good.”

--RHP Buck Farmer is scheduled to start one game of a doubleheader vs. Minnesota on Saturday. He will get called up from Triple-A in the next day or so, according to Tigers manager Brad Ausmus.

--1B Miguel Cabrera started at designated hitter Thursday as a precaution after re-aggravating a previous ankle injury. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said it was a ”small concern“ and he was ”not particularly“ worried. Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a single. ”He re-aggravated an old ankle injury,“ Ausmus said. ”It goes back a little ways. It’s not the first time it’s happened. It flares up from time to time, and a lot of times when he slides, it re-aggravates it for whatever reason. “There are days when he feels better than others, so on those days when he doesn’t feel as great, we’re gonna try to maybe DH him. It’s possible to give him a day or get him out of a game early like we did yesterday,” Ausmus said. Victor Martinez started at first base in Cabrera’s place Thursday.

--RF Torii Hunter batted in the second spot of the lineup throughout the Tigers-Rays series, and manager Brad Ausmus said he may stay there for the time being as they want to get the veteran going offensively. Hitting in front of 1B Miguel Cabrera will theoretically give Hunter some better pitches to hit.

--RHP Evan Reed, a Tigers minor league pitcher, had sexual assault charges against him dropped by a Michigan judge Thursday, saying his accuser wasn’t credible and that it wasn’t proven that she was incapacitated. “I‘m just extremely happy,” Reed, 28, told the Detroit Free Press. “I can have all my focus on baseball again.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “99.99 percent of the time, you win that game. Unfortunately, today was that .01 percent.” -- Tigers C Alex Avila after his team waste a gem by LHP David Price to lose to the Rays 1-0 on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (right shoulder soreness) left the Aug. 11 game after one inning. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 12 that showed inflammation but no structural damage. He is not expected to be placed on the disabled list, though he missed his scheduled start Aug. 17. He is expected to make his next start Aug. 23.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He is out until at least early September.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera