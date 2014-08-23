Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday night’s developments were about the biggest nightmare imaginable for manager Brad Ausmus.

Last-place Minnesota not only battered Tigers starter Robbie Ray, who lasted only 1 1/3 innings, the Twins also ran roughshod over the bullpen to the tune of a season-high 20 runs in a 20-6 win.

Ausmus and pitching coach Jeff Jones likely racked up frequent flyer miles with the number of trips they made to the mound from the bench, making eight pitching changes in the loss.

Making matters worse, Friday’s game finished ahead of a day-night doubleheader against the Twins at Target Field on Saturday, followed by a day game on Sunday.

“There’s not really much to say, the scoreboard speaks for itself,” said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. “We got our butts kicked. This was a bad game, an embarrassing game really. There’s really not much to say about it. It is what it is.”

It got so bad Friday that the Tigers were forced to use infielder Andrew Romine in the eighth inning just to save the bullpen from being taxed further.

“He took one for the team,” Ausmus said. “Danny Worth did it for us earlier in the year. He picked us up, really. It didn’t matter how he pitched, we were just hoping he could get through three outs without an injury or overextending himself.”

Perhaps the only good news was the fact starters David Price and Rick Porcello each pitched a complete game in the two games leading into this series.

“Every pitcher that went out there, we were being careful with,” Ausmus said. “We have a young pitcher starting the first game (Saturday), so we were careful with every pitcher that toed the rubber.”

That didn’t prevent Detroit from making a bevy of moves to help bolster its pitching staff for the rest of the weekend, as the team optioned Ray and fellow left-hander Ian Krol to Triple-A Toledo following the game.

The Tigers are expected to recall three pitchers prior to the first game Saturday, including right-hander Buck Farmer and lefties Patrick McCoy and Kyle Lobstein.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-58

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Game 1 -- Tigers (RHP Buck Farmer, 0-0, 7.20 ERA) at Twins (RHP Yohan Pino, 1-5, 5.37 ERA); Game 2 -- Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 10-11, 4.76 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May, 0-2, 9.00 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Ray lasted 1 1/3 innings Friday, allowing six runs on six hits in the shortest start of his career (six starts). Ray took the loss, dropping to 1-4. He was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following the game.

--2B Ian Kinsler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run to lead off the game, giving Detroit a brief 1-0 lead. It was Kinsler’s first home run since July 3 and the Tigers’ first leadoff home run since Sept. 22, 2012, when Austin Jackson did it against the Twins.

--1B Miguel Cabrera went 2-for-3 Friday and is hitting .312 this season, fifth-best in the American League. In 121 career games against the Twins, Cabrera is hitting .316 with 28 homers, 32 doubles and 109 RBIs.

--DH Victor Martinez went 2-for-4 Friday and is hitting .324, third in the AL. Martinez is hitting .333 with three homers and 10 RBIs in nine games against the Twins this season.

--LHP Ian Krol allowed five runs -- one earned -- on two hits and two walks Friday. He was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It just wasn’t a good day.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus following Detroit’s 20-6 loss to Minnesota on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (right shoulder soreness) left the Aug. 11 game after one inning. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 12 that showed inflammation but no structural damage. He is not expected to be placed on the disabled list, though he missed his scheduled start Aug. 17. He is expected to make his next start Aug. 23 in the second game of a doubleheader.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He is out until at least early September.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera