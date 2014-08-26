Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tigers pitcher Kyle Lobstein didn’t have much time to be nervous when he got the call on Friday that he’d be joining the big-league club from Triple-A Toledo in time for a doubleheader on Saturday.

Lobstein was with Toledo in Indianapolis, where he was preparing to start a game for the Mud Hens on Saturday night. A short outing by Tigers starter Robbie Ray on Friday changed those plans, and Lobstein was needed badly at Target Field for a day-night twinbill on Saturday.

Needing staff reinforcements, the Tigers optioned Ray and left-handed reliever Ian Krol to Toledo and put Lobstein and lefty Pat McCoy on a plane to the Twin Cities early Saturday morning.

But as has been the case with the Tigers lately, nothing has been easy -- not even the flight to Minneapolis. Maintenance issues kept the plane grounded before the two finally changed planes.

By the time they arrived at Target Field, game one had already started.

“We got in here quick, got dressed and hustled out to the bullpen,” Lobstein said. “As far as getting in the game, a little bit of nerves. I can’t really compare it to anything else, except maybe my professional debut in the minor leagues. Even then, it tops that.”

Lobstein wasn’t in the bullpen long. Another short outing by a Detroit starter, this time by Buck Farmer, meant Lobstein would be needed with one gone in the third inning.

“I know we needed innings,” Lobstein said. “I just focused on trying to have guys put the ball in play and get outs and try and go as deep as I could in the game.”

In that regard, Lobstein was a bullpen saver. He pitched the rest of the game -- one which the Twins won 12-4 -- saving the bullpen for game two, a much closer game where the extra rest certainly did the rest of the bullpen good.

“He picked us up in the sense he was able to finish out that game,” said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. “Our entire bullpen was intact for game two.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-59

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 8-12, 4.01 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 14-8, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Miguel Cabrera was not in the lineup Sunday after aggravating a sore right ankle Saturday. With an off-day Monday, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus thought having two days off in a row would help Cabrera.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez, on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 9 with a strain in his right pectoral, could return as soon as Saturday in a doubleheader against Chicago. The right-hander was scheduled to throw Monday and off a mound two days later if all goes well.

--RHP Joakim Soria was scheduled to throw for a second straight day Sunday. He’s been on the 15-day DL since Aug. 10 with a left oblique strain.

--DH Victor Martinez smashed his 25th homer of the season in the sixth inning Sunday. The 25 home runs tied a career high set in 2007 when Martinez played for Cleveland.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein was called up from Triple-A Toledo Saturday. He pitched in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

--LHP Patrick McCoy was called up from Triple-A Toledo Saturday to pitch in the doubleheader. He allowed two runs in one inning and followed that up by yielding no runs in one inning Sunday.

--RHP Buck Farmer started game one of a doubleheader vs. Minnesota on Saturday. He gave up seven runs in 1 1/3 innings and was sent down to Triple-A Toledo Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been waiting for this for a little while now. It was nice to see the bats explode a little bit.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, following Detroit’s 13-4 win over Minnesota Sunday. The Tigers posted 60 wins in the series, the most in a four-game set for Detroit since 1956.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (sore right ankle) aggravated the ailment Aug. 23, and he did not play Aug. 24. The injury is not considered serious, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He is scheduled to throw Aug. 25 and off a mound two days later if all goes well.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He was scheduled to throw for a second straight day Aug. 24.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Kyle Lobstein

LHP Patrick McCoy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera