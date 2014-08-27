Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Anibal Sanchez feels he sustained a big setback when he felt a stabbing pain in his injured right pectoral, and it could turn out to be a big ache every fifth day for the Detroit Tigers.

On the other hand, it could also be a big opportunity for someone someone such as lefty Kyle Lobstein.

Sanchez, on the disabled list since Aug. 9, threw from 120 feet Monday, but after shortening up to 60 feet on flat ground, he quit throwing when he felt a sharp pain in his chest while throwing a changeup.

”It’s nothing like what I felt when I had my shoulder or elbow issue before,“ Sanchez said. ”This kind of pain killed me when I felt it.

“It’s something like when you got a needle inside you, and you try to move it. That’s the pain.”

After Sanchez went through a couple of pain-free sessions, Detroit optimistically was projecting him for a possible start Saturday in Chicago during a day-night doubleheader with the White Sox. That is now scrubbed.

“By no means is he being written of,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “This is not something that at this point we’ve considered the end of Anibal Sanchez’s season. We still think there’s a shot he can come back.”

Who replaces him in the interim is Detroit’s big problem.

Two rookies, left-hander Robbie Ray and right-hander Buck Farmer, have had their moments but are not ready for prime time.

Lobstein, another rookie, is tentatively the starter Thursday afternoon against the New York Yankees. He threw 5 2/3 innings of decent relief when Farmer faltered Saturday at Minnesota.

However, getting off a plane, arriving late to the park and then getting thrust into relief in a one-sided game is a whole lot different than having four days to chew on a start.

One point in Lobstein’s favor: He is not fresh out of college. The 25-year-old is in his sixth professional season.

He doesn’t have a standout pitch, but he has a decent mix, and he has been around.

By late Thursday afternoon, the Tigers should be able to determine how much longer he will be around.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-59

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Shane Green, 3-1, 3.17 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 12-9, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello earned a 15th win for the first time in his six-year career Tuesday night when he pitched nine-hit, two-run ball over eight innings against the Yankees. “I‘m happy to be able to go out there and contribute,” Porcello said. “It’s a great atmosphere. There was a lot of excitement. The playoffs are the most important thing right now. Personal success comes from team success.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera returned to Detroit’s starting lineup Tuesday after missing Sunday’s game due to a sore right ankle. Cabrera has been playing with the bad ankle for some time, but whether it is responsible for his power outage is not known. Cabrera’s batting average and RBI count are not significantly down. He went 1-for-4 Tuesday. “He took some decent swings,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Obviously had the double that jumped off his bat and had the line-drive to (Chase) Headley at third. You could tell the way he’s moving that the ankle bothers him, but it certainly didn’t stop him on defense. He had a couple nice picks as well as the double play. He’s kind of a warrior. You saw it last year in September when he was hurt and he wanted to play.”

--RHP Anibal Sanchez is fearful he may miss the rest of the season after feeling a stabbing pain in his right pectoral muscle after a short session of throwing on flat ground Monday. A changeup caused him to shut the session down. “I knew I have to stop because I can’t even move my arm,” he said. Sanchez felt better Tuesday but is still feeling some anxiety about the season ending before he is able to return. “By no means is he being written off,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “This is not something that at this point we’ve considered the end of Anibal Sanchez’s season. We still think there’s a shot he can come back.”

--RHP Joakim Soria was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, with how he feels Wednesday serving as a guideline to a possible return to action. Soria has been out since Aug. 10 with a left oblique strain.

--LHP David Price turned 29 on Tuesday and celebrated by getting a bird‘s-eye view of his new home city. “My girlfriend got me a helicopter ride,” Price said. “We flew over the area. I saw Belle Isle. And the water; I could see all the way to the bottom of the lakes.” Price also said his dog, Astro, celebrated his birthday, too -- with a Tigers jersey.

--LF J.D. Martinez is back on a hot streak for Detroit. He had three hits and an RBI and scored two runs Tuesday. “He’s been swinging the bat pretty well,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Since the end of the last homestand, he really started swinging the bat well, and he kind of carried through for the majority of the road trip, and obviously this game as well. He’s been kind of heating up a little bit, as well as Raj Davis.” Martinez is hitting .361 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs in his past 15 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think if you’d told me at the end of August, beginning of September that this would be Rick’s record and ERA, I would say absolutely, I would absolutely take that.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, on RHP Rick Porcello, who is 15-8 with a 3.06 ERA after beating the New York Yankees 5-2 Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (sore right ankle) aggravated the ailment Aug. 23, and he did not play Aug. 24. He was back in the lineup Aug. 26.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25, pushing back his return indefinitely.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw Aug. 23, and he was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Aug. 26.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera