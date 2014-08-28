Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- As the calendar approaches September, attention is drawn toward which players a team will summon from the minors to expand its roster for the final month of the season.

Every team likes to look at hot prospects who might contend for roster spots the following season.

Some clubs like to give highly regarded youngsters at look at what major league life is like, which is what the Detroit Tigers did with third baseman Nick Castellanos last year and outfielder Avisail Garcia the season before.

Often it is a combination of the two plus a specialist who might fill a specific need for a contending team down the stretch.

The Tigers are keeping it quiet which players they will bring up Monday, the first day of September, or the next day when most of the minor league teams are done with their regular seasons.

One player Detroit seems certain to bring up to expose him to life in the majors is 6-foot-7 outfielder Steven Moya, who has 34 home runs and 102 RBIs for Double-A Erie. He strikes out a lot and doesn’t walk much, but he possesses a right field arm and a right field power bat. Plus, he fills a Detroit need of hitting from the left side.

Look for him to get some spot action, especially if the Tigers fall into another hitting funk.

Infielder Hernan Perez is playing shortstop for Triple-A Toledo, but he played a lot of second base for Detroit last season when Omar Infante was hurt. He is batting .288 for Toledo, and he would give the Tigers some infield flexibility.

Catcher James McCann will be brought up and might play a game or two for evaluation purposes. He is hitting well for Toledo but without much power. He would be in competition with Bryan Holaday for backing up catcher Alex Avila next year.

Right-hander Melvin Mercedes, who retired all six batters he faced in his only appearance with Detroit this season, is certain to return to help a bullpen in need of sturdy arms. One or two others who have been with the Tigers already this season also will be brought up.

”You want to bring players up who can help you,“ manager Brad Ausmus said, ”and not make the clubhouse a sardine can. ...

“I think there should be some type of (lower roster) limit, but it is what it is. We’ll try to use it to our advantage.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 9-8, 3.94 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 0-0, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price is a little shy of good fortune in his last two starts. Two starts ago, he allowed just one hit in eight innings at Tampa Bay and wound up a 1-0 loser due to an error and an RBI triple in the first inning. On Wednesday, he gave up nine hits in a row without retiring a batter in the third inning of the New York Yankees’ 8-4 victory over Detroit. It was the most consecutive hits allowed in an inning in the AL since Detroit had nine straight in 1996. Price wound up allowing eight runs on 12 hits in two-plus innings.

--1B Miguel Cabrera, bothered by a sore right ankle, “will not be stealing bases,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said dryly Wednesday. “When it bothers him least is on defense. When it hurts him the most is running.” Cabrera continues to play through the injury. Cabrera ran out an RBI double in the fourth inning, his league-leading 42nd double of the season.

--DH Victor Martinez keeps adding to his fine season. Martinez hit his career best 26th home run Wednesday night. He also has 85 RBIs.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez won’t need surgery for his injured right pectoral muscle; it hasn’t even been discussed as an option, according to manager Brad Ausmus. Sanchez visited Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla., on Wednesday and came away with a confirmation of the original diagnosis and a treatment program. “We’ll keep that in-house,” Ausmus said of the treatment. Sanchez felt pain Monday during a throwing session.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein makes his first major league start Thursday afternoon against the New York Yankees. Lobstein worked 5 2/3 innings of three-run relief Saturday in his debut. He doesn’t have one dynamic pitch, but he possesses a mix of four he can throw for strikes. How he fares will determine whether he would be a candidate to pitch again as the fill-in for injured RHP Anibal Sanchez.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) threw back-to-back bullpen sessions Tuesday and Wednesday to continue to advance in his attempt to return to the active roster in early September. “He felt good,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He stretched it out a little further. I think (Thursday) is off, then he’ll back up even further.” There will be no rehab assignment unless Detroit can squeeze him onto one of its minor league teams in the playoffs, as the regular season for most clubs ends on Labor Day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He left some balls up in the zone, middle of the plate. They hit some balls hard off him, they hit some balls not so hard that found holes. It was just an off night for David Price.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after Price gave up eight runs on 12 hits Wednesday in the Tigers’ 8-4 loss to the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25, pushing back his return indefinitely. He will not need surgery.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. He was due to throw again in the final week of August.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera