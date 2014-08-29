Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Rookie Kyle Lobstein knew exactly what a rookie should know -- to lean heavily on his catcher, Alex Avila.

Lobstein was making his second appearance in a major league game Thursday, but his first as a starter.

And against the storied New York Yankees, no less.

“It was pretty fortunate for me to have a guy like Alex catching,” Lobstein said after allowing just four hits in six innings, giving Detroit a chance to win a game it did win when Avila glanced a single off the right-field wall with two out in the ninth, scoring pinch-runner Bryan Holaday from second. “It helped that he’s caught me a few times before.”

Here is why it was so important to have an experienced hand behind the plate:

“He’s not a guy who’s going to wow you with anything,” Avila said. “But he throws strikes and changes speeds. The way he threw is exactly what I expected.”

Since Lobstein is not going to be able to blow the ball by hitters, a catcher who understands what pitches to call, where to locate them and when to move the ball around is of vital importance.

Avila had the game plan and knowledge of what Lobstein likes to throw and how it moves.

Lobstein said he seldom shook Avila off, trusting his catcher was making the right call.

“I can call anything,” Avila said, “but he still has to execute. He did.”

Lobstein gave up two runs but one was unearned as the result of a throwing error by third baseman Nick Castellanos on an infield single. It put the runner in scoring position, which he did on a single to center. Lobstein smacked his glove in disgust as the run came home.

After the game, Lobstein was optioned to Triple-A Toledo so reliever Evan Reed could be brought up to bolster the bullpen. He’ll be back after Toledo’s season ends on Labor Day.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 11-11, 4.82 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 5-8, 5.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nick Castellanos shows his inexperience once in a while, Thursday being an example. Castellanos came in for a slow roller hit by RF Zelous Wheeler of the Yankees in the third inning and tried to make a bare-handed pickup and throw on a ball he should have tucked into his back pocket. Castellanos made a wild throw, Wheeler advanced to second and then scored an unearned run on a single to center by CF Jacoby Ellsbury. Castellanos had singled in the second and scored Detroit’s first run on a sacrifice fly by C Alex Avila.

--C Alex Avila did a nice job guiding rookie LHP Kyle Lobstein through six innings of well-pitched ball and also drove in two runs, one being the game-winner. Avila’s RBI single high off the right-field wall with two out in the ninth Thursday scored pinch-runner C Bryan Holaday from second and gave Detroit a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees. “I knew I hit it good,” Avila said of his game-winner, “but I didn’t know if was good enough to get out. I thought it had a good chance to get the winning run in, though.” Avila’s sacrifice fly in the second gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

--LHP Kyle Ryan will be brought up from Double-A Erie to make his major league debut in a start Saturday against the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a doubleheader. Ryan is considered a low-level prospect because he doesn’t have overpowering stuff. Chicago has a lot of left-handed hitters, though, and that probably figured heavily in the decision. Ryan was 7-10 with a 4.55 ERA for Erie in 21 starts. He had pitched 126 2/3 innings, allowing 140 hits with 78 strikeouts and 32 walks. “I don’t know anything about him,” said manager Brad Ausmus, noting he was following the recommendations of Detroit’s front office.

--RF Torii Hunter was not in the starting lineup Thursday in keeping with manager Brad Ausmus’ preference for resting his older players in day games following night contests. Hunter entered the day batting .278 with 71 RBIs. Hunter pinch-hit in the ninth and struck out on a high fastball for second out of the inning. There never was a third out because C Alex Avila followed with a game-winning single.

--RHP Luke Putkonen was sent on a weekend rehab assignment Thursday with Class A West Michigan. He has been out of action since April 19 with right elbow inflammation. Putkonen might be able to help the Tigers in September because of his experience, manager Brad Ausmus said.

--RHP Evan Reed was brought back to Detroit on Thursday so he could help the Tigers bullpen this weekend in Chicago. The Tigers have a doubleheader on Saturday sandwiched by single games Friday and Sunday. Reed was with Detroit early this season but sent down after struggling.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew I hit it good, but I didn’t know if was good enough to get out. I thought it had a good chance to get the winning run in, though.” -- C Alex Avila, whose RBI single high off the right-field wall in the ninth Thursday gave Detroit a 3-2 victory over the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He was sent on a weekend rehab assignment Aug. 28 with Class A West Michigan.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25, pushing back his return indefinitely. He will not need surgery.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. He was due to throw again in the final week of August.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera