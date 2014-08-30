Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Right-hander Evan Reed is back with the Tigers after his life and career were placed on hold while he faced a sexual assault accusation.

A Detroit area judge dismissed the case, citing lack of evidence after Reed had been accused of sexually assaulting an unidentified woman at a Detroit casino on March 30.

“(It‘s) been a very tough year,” Reed told the Detroit Free Press.

Reed, 28, was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday and on the active roster, but didn’t appear in the series opening game with the White Sox.

I have great support from the Tigers, I have great support from my family, my lawyers, everyone in my life was very supportive of me,” Reed added. “It just allowed me to concentrate on pitching; take it one pitch at a time.”

Reed was 0-1 with a 4.88 ERA in 27 games with Detroit this season.

He also appeared in 17 games with Triple-A Toledo with a 4.24 ERA in 23 1/3 innings. He allowed 26 hits, struck out 26 and walked just five for the Mud Hens.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-60

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Game 1 -- Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 15-4, 3.13 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 10-3, 203 ERA), 12:10 p.m.; Game 2 -- Tigers (LHP Kyle Ryan, MLB debut) at White Sox (Chris Bassitt, MLB debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

-RHP Justin Verlander improved to 12-11 after allowing a first-inning run. He shut out the White Sox through the rest of his successful seven-inning outing. Verlander won his second straight as he allowed a season-low one run on nine hits, tied a season-high with eight strikeouts and walking two. “Verlander was lights out, he was good today,” right fielder Torri Hunter said. “He had the change up working, slider working, everything. His fastball was 95.”

--DH Victor Martinez entered Friday’s game hitting .326 with 187 hits in 157 all-time games against the White Sox. He’s ranks second among active AL hitters against Chicago and has had at least one hit in 20 of his last 22 games against the White Sox.

--RHP Evan Reed was recalled from Triple-A Toledo prior to Friday’s game with the White Sox, but didn’t make an appearance. Entering the game he had pitched in 27 games with the Tigers this season with a 0-1 record 4.88 ERA. It’s his first time back with Detroit since a sexual assault charge against him was dismissed last week.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein’s was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following the Tigers’ 3-2 Thursday victory over the Yankees. Lobstein turned in a quality start in that game, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with one walk in six innings. He became the first Tigers pitcher to go six-plus innings while allowing one earned run-or-fewer in their first major league start since Jose Alvarez on June 9, 2013, against Cleveland. He’s expected to be back with the Tigers on Tuesday when rosters expand.

--RHP Jose Ortega was designated for assignment on Friday. He was 0-1 in one appearance for the Tigers with an ERA of 27.00 after giving up four earned runs on four hits while walking four and striking out one in 1 1/3 innings on April 26. He had pitched 42 more games with Triple-A Toledo with a 2-2 record and 3.70 ERA.

--RHP Luke Putkonen began a rehab assignment with Single-A West Michigan on Thursday night, giving up four runs on two hits while walking a pair in 2/3 of one inning. He had been out of action since April 19 with right shoulder inflammation.

--RHP Max Scherzer (15-4, 3.13 ERA) makes his 28th start of the season in the first game of a Saturday’s split doubleheader with the White Sox. Scherzer leads the American League in wins and is tied for second with five others among all starters. Scherzer has won three straight and five of his last seven outings.

--LHP Kyle Ryan will serve as the Tigers’ 26th man and start Saturday’s second game of a split doubleheader in his major league debut. Ryan went 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA in five starts for Toledo since being promoted from Double-A Erie. He hasn’t allowed a homer in those five games. Ryan, 22, was selected by Detroit in the 12th round of the 2010 draft.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Verlander was lights out. He was good today. He had the change-up working, slider working, everything. His fastball was 95 (mph).” -- RF Torri Hunter, on Detroit starter Justin Verlander shutting down the White Sox in Friday’s 7-1 win.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25, pushing back his return indefinitely. He will not need surgery.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. He was due to throw again in the final week of August.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Kyle Ryan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera