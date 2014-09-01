Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Detroit Tigers find themselves in a familiar position to a year ago at this time in regard to star first baseman Miguel Cabrera.

Just as former manager Jim Leyland did a year ago, first-year manager Brad Ausmus is trying to negotiate a balancing act with Cabrera’s health.

Last season it was a torn groin that Cabrera insisted on playing through, which limited his ability on the field. This year, it’s soreness in his right ankle that is sapping his power and production at the plate.

Cabrera, 31, didn’t start the finale of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon, after leaving the second game of a split doubleheader Saturday in the fourth inning.

“I don’t know if four or five days (off) will do anything, because sometimes he comes in from sleeping overnight and feels good,” Ausmus said. “We really want Miggy in the lineup because he’s such a valuable part of this team, such a great player and he’s just a presence being in the lineup ... but we obviously need him to be healthy, too, so it’s a delicate balance.”

Ausmus said after the doubleheader Saturday that he and Cabrera had talked about possibly sitting the two-time American League MVP down for up to five days to see if that would help. Cabrera’s offensive numbers are down by his own lofty standards, the same season he signed an eight-year contract extension worth a reported $240 million.

“We talked to him about (resting) in Detroit a couple days ago, so it’s a possibility,” Ausmus said. “I said, ‘If we think it’s necessary, we can do this,’ but he kind of balked at that. Miggy wants to play. He’s kind of old-school in that sense. A lot of people would not play with the type of injuries that Miggy’s had over the past two seasons, so I give the guy a lot of credit.”

Asked if he thinks Cabrera can get enough rest to heal the injury in the season’s final month, Ausmus didn’t waste time responding.

“I would be shocked,” he said.

In other words, the day-by-day balancing act will likely continue through the end of the season, just as it did a year ago.

“He’s so valuable, it makes it hard (to sit him down),” Ausmus said. “As much as we use day-by-day, he literally is day-to-day because some days he comes in and feels really good and some days he comes in and it’s still sore.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 12-10, 3.32 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 13-8, 2.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price (12-10, 3.32 ERA) will start a big series for the Tigers on Monday at the Cleveland Indians looking to rebound from one of the worst outings in his career. In his last time out, Price took the loss against the New York Yankees after giving up eight runs on 12 hits in just two innings, including eight straight hits off him. Since coming to the Tigers at the July 31 trade deadline, Price is 1-2 with a 4.41 ERA in five starts. “I haven’t looked back at it,” Price said of the start against New York. “I know it happened. There were a lot of ground balls, there were a lot of weak balls that fell in. That’s baseball.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera didn’t start the finale of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. Cabrera also left a game in the fourth inning Saturday night because of ongoing soreness in an ankle that is believed to be the main reason his offensive numbers are lagging. Manager Brad Ausmus said Sunday morning that Cabrera is still considered day-to-day.

--RHP Rick Porcello was his sharpest on the mound Sunday afternoon, but he also didn’t get much help from his fielders in the Tigers’ 6-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox to split a four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. Porcello took the loss after going 6 2/3 innings and allowing six runs on 11 hits, but only three of the runs were earned thanks to four Detroit errors.

--RHP Joakim Soria will throw off flat ground toward the front of the mound on Monday during his rehab for a strained left oblique that landed him on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. The Tigers need all the help they can get in the bullpen down the stretch, as relief pitching has been a sore topic all season. Soria was acquired from the Texas Rangers prior to the July 31 trade deadline in a deal that sent away two of Detroit’s top pitching prospects.

--OF Tyler Collins will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Monday in Cleveland, as the first wave of prospects to join the team when rosters expand in September. Collins hit .263 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs this season for the Mud Hens.

--OF Steven Moya will be recalled from Double-A Erie by the Tigers on Monday in Cleveland, as part of the first wave of prospects who will join the team when rosters expand in September. Moya had a monster year for Erie, hitting 35 home runs and racking up 105 RBIs while hitting .276 in 133 games. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said he plans to use Moya as a power bat off the bench.

--INF Hernan Perez will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Monday in Cleveland, as part of the first wave of prospects to join the team when rosters expand in September. Perez, who has major league experience with Detroit, hit .287 with six home runs and 53 RBIs in 133 games for the Mud Hens.

--LHP Robbie Ray will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Tuesday in Cleveland as part of the second wave of prospects who will join the team once rosters expand Sept. 1. Ray, who was acquired in an offseason trade that sent former RHP Doug Fister to the Washington Nationals, will begin working out of the bullpen. He might also get a start or two in the final month of the season. Ray went 7-6 with a 4.22 ERA in 19 starts for Toledo.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Tuesday in Cleveland and will make the start that day as the fifth guy in Detroit’s rotation. How he does in that outing may determine how long he stays in the rotation, according to Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. Lobstein will be part of Detroit’s September call-up prospects, who are set to arrive Monday and Tuesday.

--C James McCann will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Tuesday as part of the team’s September call-ups once rosters expand Sept. 1. McCann, who’s known more for his defensive skills, had a nice season for the Mud Hens offensively. He hit .295 with seven home runs and 54 RBIs in 109 games (417 at bats).

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture, lower back) will be placed on the 60-day disabled list by the Tigers in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster to call up C James McCann on Tuesday in Cleveland. McCann will be part of Detroit’s September call-up prospects to arrive once rosters expand Sept. 1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Out of the gate, we were very poor defensively. That’s really the crux of it. It cost us some runs, it cost (RHP Rick Porcello) some pitches early and it cost us the game ultimately.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus after a loss to the White Sox on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joakim Soria RHP (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. He is scheduled to throw again Sept. 1 off flat ground at the front of the mound.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25, pushing back his return indefinitely. He will not need surgery.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture, lower back) was placed on the 60-day disabled list on Aug. 31.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Kyle Ryan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya