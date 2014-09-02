Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

The Tigers got a welcome sight during their 12-1 win over the Cleveland Indians Monday -- Miguel Cabrera hitting a ball over the fence. Twice. With the September playoff race heating up, the Tigers would love to see their two-time MVP heat up as well.

Monday was an encouraging start as Cabrera went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four runs scored. The two home runs snapped Cabrera’s career-long 27-game homerless streak. Prior to Monday, he hadn’t hit a home run since Aug. 2. He went 119 plate appearances between home runs.

“That was good to see from Miggy,” said manager Brad Ausmus. “I know it’s been awhile. Who knows, maybe this is a flashpoint for him.”

Cabrera has been plagued by a sore right ankle. Indians manager Terry Francona said he noticed a little difference in Cabrera’s mobility Monday. “He’s not running real good, but it doesn’t matter when you’re jogging (out home runs),” Francona said. “His bat’s not broken.”

Cabrera may not be putting up the kind of numbers that resulted in him winning the last two American League Most Valuable Player Awards, but they are numbers that most players would gladly call their own: a .304 batting average, 19 home runs and 94 RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 0-0, 3.09 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 6-4, 3.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Miguel Cabrera had four hits, including two home runs and three RBIs to lead the Tigers offense in a 12-1 win over Cleveland Monday. The home runs were Cabrera’s first since Aug. 2, snapping his career-long 27-game homerless streak. “That was good to see from Miggy,” said manager Brad Ausmus. “I know it’s been awhile. Who knows, maybe this is a flashpoint for him.”

--LHP David Price rebounded from his disastrous outing in his previous start to pitch seven strong innings, giving up one run on eight hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in a win over Cleveland Monday night. In his previous start vs. the Yankees, Price gave up eight runs on 12 hits in two innings. “It feels a lot better than five days ago. That left a bad taste in my mouth. It was good to go out there and throw the ball the way I did today,” said Price.

--INF Hernan Perez has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo. At Toledo, he hit .287 with 32 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 53 RBIs. He will give the Tigers some added depth at the middle infield positions.

--C James McCann has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo. McCann made his major league debut Monday by catching the ninth inning. At Toledo, McCann hit .295 with seven home runs and 54 RBIs. His addition gives the Tigers a third catcher behind C Alex Avila and C Bryan Holaday.

--OF Steven Moya, who was recalled from Double-A Erie prior to the game, picked up his first major league hit, a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning Monday. Moya was named the Eastern League Most Valuable Player after hitting a league-leading 35 home runs, with 105 RBIs.

--OF Tyler Collins has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo. At Toledo, Collins hit .263 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. This is his second stint with the Tigers. He made the team’s opening day roster.

--RHP Drew VerHagen has been placed on the 60-day disabled list with a lower back stress fracture.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Early on the Cleveland hitters had some good at-bats, but he’s a horse and he kept on going.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, of LHP David Price, who rebounded from his disastrous outing in his previous start to pitch seven strong innings Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture, lower back) was placed on the 60-day disabled list on Sept. 1.

--RHP Joakim Soria RHP (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. He is scheduled to throw again Sept. 1 off flat ground at the front of the mound.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25, pushing back his return indefinitely. He will not need surgery.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya