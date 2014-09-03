Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- On paper, Tuesday night’s game in Cleveland was the one game of the Tigers’ four-game series with the Indians that potentially seemed the most troubling. The Tigers’ starting pitcher in that game was rookie left-hander Kyle Lobstein, who was making just his second major league start.

The Tigers’ starters in the other three games of the series are all former Cy Young Award winners -- left-hander David Price, right-hander Justin Verlander and right-hander Max Scherzer. However, Lobstein was better that expected Tuesday, pitching into the sixth inning and allowing two runs while striking out 10.

That kept the Tigers close enough to allow their offense to steal a huge win late as left fielder J.D. Martinez belted a three-run home run with one out in the top of the ninth inning to give the Tigers a come-from-behind 4-2 victory.

The Tigers entered the ninth inning trailing 2-1, but the inning set up perfectly for the Tigers -- and Indians manager Terry Francona knew it. “When you saw who was coming up -- that’s difficult to navigate through, because they are so dangerous,” said Francona.

The first four hitters in the ninth inning -- right fielder Torii Hunter, designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, first baseman Victor Martinez and left fielder J.D. Martinez -- have combined to hit 15 home runs vs. Cleveland this year. No. 15 was J.D. Martinez’s majestic 418-foot three-run home run that sailed into the trees behind the center-field wall at Progressive Field Tuesday.

“It was one of those swings where you hit it and it just feels perfect, like you couldn’t do anything else or any better,” Martinez said.

Tuesday’s win, with a rookie starting pitcher on the mound, puts the Tigers in a good position for the last two games of the series, which will be started by Verlander and Scherzer, respectively. A loss Tuesday and the Tigers would have only been two games ahead of Cleveland in the loss column in the Central Division. But the win pushes the Tigers four games ahead in the loss column and it could be six games if Verlander and Scherzer are able to complete the sweep.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-62

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 12-11, 4.68 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 5-6, 4.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF J.D. Martinez hit one of the Tigers’ biggest home runs of the season Tuesday night, a three-run home run with one out in the top of the ninth inning that turned a 2-1 Tigers deficit to an eventual 4-2 Tigers victory. “It was one of those swings where you hit it and it just feels perfect, like you couldn’t do anything else or any better,” Martinez said. “I don’t remember running around the bases. I was so amped up. When I reached home, I was like, `Did I touch every bag?’ You get caught up in the situation. It’s September, this is the month you win or go home.”

--LHP Kyle Lobstein was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, and was on the mound Tuesday night, making his second major league start, against the Indians. Lobstein, who didn’t strike out anyone in his first major league start, struck out 10 Indians in 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits.

--C Alex Avila was removed from Tuesday’s game in the sixth inning after getting hit in the mask by a foul ball. Avila was feeling dizzy and is scheduled to have further tests Wednesday. He was sidelined last year with a concussion, which also happened in Cleveland.

--LHP Robbie Ray has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo. Ray was used mostly as a starter at Toledo, where he was 7-6 with a 4.22 ERA. He will be used mostly out of the bullpen with the Tigers.

--RHP Buck Farmer has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo. This will be his third stint with the Tigers this season. Farmer has pitched at three different minor league levels this year, and in a combined 22 starts at Class-A, Double-A, and Triple-A, he is 12-6 with a 3.07 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was wondering if we had squandered our chances. Torii’s walk kind of gave us a glimmer of hope and, after Miggy’s base hit, it went from hope to a real energy in the dugout.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after LF J.D. Martinez hit one of the Tigers’ biggest home runs of the season Tuesday, a three-run home run with one out in the top of the ninth inning that turned a 2-1 Tigers deficit to an eventual 4-2 Tigers victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Alex Avila (dizziness) was removed from the game Sept. 2 after getting hit in the mask by a foul ball. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Joakim Soria RHP (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. He threw again Sept. 2 off flat ground at the front of the mound.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25, pushing back his return indefinitely. He will not need surgery.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya