Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

CLEVELAND -- Although his manager said he pitched better than his line showed, Detroit Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander took another loss and saw his ERA go up again in a 7-0 loss in Cleveland on Wednesday.

Verlander pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs, six of them earned. He did strike out seven and only walked one. But a loss is a loss.

The Tigers lost this one because they didn’t score any runs and Verlander gave up too many runs.

With the loss, Verlander’s record falls to 12-12. His ERA, meanwhile, is now 4.80. Verlander hasn’t had an ERA that as high for a full season since his 4.84 ERA as a 17-game loser in 2008.

Verlander’s 4.80 ERA this year is nearly 2 1/2 runs higher than the 2.40 mark he posted in his Cy Young and Most Valuable Player award-winning 2011 season, when he was 24-5. The Indians have never been one of Verlander’s favorite opponents, and Progressive Field has not been one of his preferred venues.

He has lost two of his three starts vs. the Indians this year, and his career record vs. Cleveland is barely over .500 (18-16). In 23 career starts at Progressive Field he is 9-12, with a 5.35 ERA.

“I didn’t throw as well as I would have liked,” said Verlander after his loss Wednesday night.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus cut his veteran right-hander some slack.

“I think he threw better than the number of runs he gave up,” said Ausmus.

RECORD: 76-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 15-5, 3.26 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 5-7, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Alex Avila did not start Wednesday’s game after leaving Tuesday’s game in the sixth inning when he became dizzy after getting hit in the mask by a foul ball. Tests done Wednesday revealed that Avila does not have a concussion.

--RHP Max Scherzer will start Thursday as the Tigers try to win three of four games in their series with Cleveland. Scherzer, in his last 13 starts, dating to June 22 is 7-2 with a 2.62 ERA.

--DH Miguel Cabrera had two more hits in the Tigers’ 7-0 win over the Indians on Wednesday night. In 15 games against the Indians this year, Cabrera is hitting .426 (26-for-61). His career average vs. the Indians is .346.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t throw as well as I would have liked to.” Tigers LHP Justin Verlander after a loss to the Indians on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Alex Avila (dizziness) left the Sept. 2 game and sat out Sept. 3. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. He threw again Sept. 2 off flat ground at the front of the mound.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25, pushing back his return indefinitely. He will not need surgery.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Kyle Ryan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya