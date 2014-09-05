Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

The Tigers’ playoff push got off to a promising start in their first series in the month of September. The Tigers began the month by winning three of four games in the series with the Indians in Cleveland. Two of the wins came in the Tigers’ last at-bat.

One of those last at-bat wins came on Thursday night when the Tigers exploded for seven runs in the top of the 11th inning to turn a tie game into a blowout, an 11-4 victory over the Indians. The Tigers’ seven-run outburst in the 11th inning came after Cleveland pitchers had held the Tigers scoreless on three hits in the previous nine innings.

“It was a little bit of a dogfight,” said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus of the win Thursday night. “We jumped out to the early lead and felt pretty good about it and they fought their way all the way back. It became a battle to the end.”

The Tigers blew an early 4-0 lead, but then rallied late to win a game that included two-run singles by outfielder Ezequiel Carrera and shortstop Andrew Romine, and a huge three-run home run by first baseman Victor Martinez -- all in the 11th inning.

Instead of having to settle for a series split had they lost the game, the Tigers won three of four against a division rival, and they go home for the start of a nine-game homestand with plenty of momentum.

“It was definitely a team win,” said Ausmus. “We used quite a few of the guys, some of the call-ups, they all got a little bit of a taste of what it’s like in a tight game in a pennant race. Hopefully they can use the experience in the next 3 1/2 weeks.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 4-13, 4.15 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 15-9, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Victor Martinez’s three-run home run was the biggest blow in a seven-run 11th inning that lifted the Tigers to an 11-4 win over the Indians on Thursday. It was also the latest outburst by Martinez against his former team. In the four-game series in Cleveland, Martinez was 7-for-14, with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs. In his last 20 games at Progressive Field, Martinez is hitting .397 with six home runs and 22 RBIs in 78 at-bats.

--RHP Max Scherzer was handed a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but Scherzer was unable to make it stand up and he had to settle for no-decision in the Tigers’ 11-4 win over Cleveland in 11 innings Thursday. In six innings, Scherzer gave up three runs, two earned, on four hits, with six strikeouts and three walks. “An absolute physical grind for me. I didn’t pitch efficiently, fell behind in counts, and walked too many guys,” said Scherzer.

--C Alex Avila sat out Thursday’s game, the second game he has missed since getting hit in the face mask by a foul ball. He is listed as day-to-day.

--OF Torii Hunter was not in the starting lineup Thursday due to a sore foot, although he did strike out in a pinch-hitting appearance in the ninth inning. Hunter fouled a pitch off the foot in the first inning of Wednesday’s game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was definitely a team win. We used quite a few of the guys, some of the call-ups, they all got a little bit of a taste of what it’s like in a tight game in a pennant race. Hopefully they can use the experience in the next 3 1/2 weeks.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, after Thursday’s 11-4 victory over the Indians in 11 innings.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Torii Hunter (foot injury) was not in the starting lineup Sept. 4 after fouling a ball off his foot on Sept. 3. He is day-to-day.

--C Alex Avila (dizziness) left the Sept. 2 game and sat out Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. He threw again Sept. 2 off flat ground at the front of the mound.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25, pushing back his return indefinitely. He will not need surgery.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Kyle Ryan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya