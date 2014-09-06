Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- David Price will not be doing any special preparation for his start Saturday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants.

Price has only faced the Giants once before -- a nine-inning no-decision last Aug. 3 with Tampa Bay -- but he prefers to let the batters worry about an unfamiliar foe.

“I don’t change preparation really anytime. I continue to prepare the same way that I have for every team and every start,” he said. “I feel like the hitters are the ones, if there’s something that needs to be changed, it’s going to be on them to do that. I‘m going to go out there and throw my game. If I execute my game plan and execute my pitches, then I can have a chance to be very successful.”

Price will once again be involved in a marquee matchup. He’ll oppose Giants ace Madison Bumgarner, who is second in the National League with 16 victories and earned National League Pitcher of the Month honors for August.

“I faced them last year and threw the ball well,” Price said. “Honestly, I couldn’t tell you what they’ve been doing. I‘m worried about what I need to do on that mound and I’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”

In three of his last four starts, Price has faced another team’s ace. He outdueled Seattle’s Felix Hernandez in a 4-2 Tigers victory on Aug. 16. He lost a 1-0 battle in his next start with the Rays’ Alex Cobb, who replaced Price as their ace after he was dealt to Detroit. Price was the winner in a 12-1 blowout on Monday when Detroit’s batters hit three home runs in 2 2/3 innings against Cleveland ace Corey Kluber.

Facing a red-hot pitcher on a National League contender, Price knows he’ll have to be sharp.

“We’re both in a position to make the postseason,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to finish strong and that’s what we’re looking to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-64

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 16-9, 2.97 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 13-10, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price bounced back from one of the poorest outing of his career by holding Cleveland to one run in seven innings with eight strikeouts on Monday. Price, who gave up nine consecutive hits to the New York Yankees in his previous start, will try to build off his latest outing when he faces San Francisco on Saturday afternoon. Price, who has already collected a career-high 232 strikeouts, is 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA since the Tigers acquired him. He also only faced the Giants once, holding them to one run in nine innings but still getting a no-decision last season.

--RHP Joakim Soria is finally making some real progress toward returning from an oblique strain that forced him to the disabled list on Aug. 10. Soria threw 39 pain-free pitches during a bullpen session on Friday. The next step, if he doesn’t experience any soreness overnight, will be to throw live batting practice on Monday. “My arm is still in shape,” he said. “I don’t feel any (pain). I threw 39 pitches and everything feels good.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera played in the field for the first time since Saturday when he started at first on Friday. Cabrera had two hits in four at-bats before being replaced late in the game. Cabrera, who is nursing a sore right ankle, sat out one game and then served as the designated hitter during the four-game Cleveland series while Victor Martinez moved from the DH spot to first. “It’s going to be a balancing act, trying to get the most out of them without wearing them down,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

--C Alex Avila was not in the lineup for the third consecutive game as he continues to recover from concussion-like symptoms. He was available to play and could return sometime this weekend. He experienced what manager Brad Ausmus described as a mild headache while trying to ramp up his physical activity on Thursday. “We want him to have a day where he’s completely symptom-free,” Ausmus said. “It’s just about being careful.”

--RHP Rick Porcello was shelled on Friday before he came out after a long rain delay. Porcello allowed six runs -- five earned -- on 10 hits in three innings as the groundball pitcher couldn’t keep the ball down. It was the sixth time Porcello had given up at least five earned runs this season. He has now lost five of his last seven starts. Porcello was hit on the right heel by Brandon Crawford’s RBI single in the third but X-rays were negative.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody saw the game. Everything I threw up there got whacked. Just a tough night. You tip your hat to them, they swung the bats well. It was a combination of some good pitches that got hit and some bad pitches that got hit. I couldn’t come up with an answer for it.” -- RHP Rick Porcello, after allowing six runs -- five earned -- on 10 hits in three innings Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Torii Hunter (foot injury) was not in the starting lineup Sept. 4 after fouling a ball off his foot on Sept. 3. He returned to the lineup on Sept. 5.

--C Alex Avila (dizziness) left the Sept. 2 game and sat out Sept. 3-5. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. He threw again Sept. 2 off flat ground and threw a 39-pitch bullpen session on Sept. 5.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25, pushing back his return indefinitely. He will not need surgery.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Kyle Ryan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya