Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Due in part to their head-to-head success against their main rival, the Kansas City Royals, the Detroit Tigers led the American League Central by as much as seven games.

Now faced with the task of chasing down the streaking Royals, the Tigers need to continue that dominance to leapfrog Kansas City in the standings.

Detroit plays six pivotal games against Kansas City over the next two weeks, beginning with a three-game home series that starts Monday afternoon. The Tigers, who trail the Royals by two games, won nine of the first 13 meetings.

“We’re telling ourselves we have to win every game,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It’s nice to get help from other teams playing against your division rival, but you can’t count on it.”

The Tigers haven’t received much help this month. The Royals are 5-1 since Labor Day, holding opponents to a total of five runs in their victories.

“You have to give the Royals some credit. They’ve pitched very well lately,” Ausmus said. “You tip your cap, but we still have to win, regardless of who we’re playing. We’re fortunate we have six games against them.”

The Tigers have used a combination of big offensive nights and stingy pitching in their wins against Kansas City. Detroit scored eight or more runs in four of the victories and held the Royals to one run in four other wins.

Several of the offensive cogs posted big numbers against the Royals’ vaunted pitching staff. Outfielder J.D. Martinez leads the way with a .515 average, four home runs and 13 RBIs, even though he wasn’t on the roster for the opening series. Second baseman Ian Kinsler is batting .346 with two home runs and nine RBIs against Kansas City. Designated hitter Victor Martinez has a .343 average with one home run.

First baseman Miguel Cabrera has been held to a .209 average and no home runs, though he has 11 RBIs. Cabrera’s power perked up recently, with a pair of two-homer games in the last seven days and another homer Sunday in the Tigers’ 6-1 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Rick Porcello, who pitches Wednesday, leads the staff with two wins over the Royals. Justin Verlander and ace Max Scherzer will start the first two games.

“They’re coming in hot, we’re coming in off a win,” right fielder Torii Hunter said. “It’s going to be some good baseball. I just hope the fans come out and give us that energy we need and we get that adrenaline we need. It’ll be a lot of fun, if we get those fans to come out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 10-10, 4.31 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 12-12, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander traditionally dominates the Kansas City Royals, whom he opposes Monday afternoon, but not this season. He has been charged with two of the Tigers’ four losses to the Royals, going 1-2 with a 5.68 ERA in four starts. He is 17-7 with a 3.17 ERA in 33 career outings against Kansas City. Verlander allowed six runs in 6 2/3 innings at Cleveland in his last start, Sept. 3, while taking his 12th loss of the season.

--RHP Joakim Soria will throw a live batting practice session Monday, and he could be activated sometime this week. Soria, who threw a bullpen session Friday, has been out since Aug. 10 because of an oblique strain. “It’s possible after one simulated game he’d be able to pitch in a game,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Conceivably, if all goes well, he could be game-ready in a couple of days.”

--RHP Anibal Sanchez threw a soft-toss session Sunday as he takes what trainer Kevin Rand calls “baby steps” toward returning to action. Sanchez sustained a right pectoralis strain during his start in Toronto on Aug. 8. He had a setback when trying to throw a bullpen session in late August. “It’s a positive step,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ll see how he bounces back (Monday). If he’s good, then we’ll ramp it up a little bit.”

--RHP Lute Putkonen will not pitch for the Tigers the rest of the year. Putkonen, on the disabled list since April 19 due to right elbow inflammation, made his third rehab appearance for Class A West Michigan on Wednesday, but management felt he wasn’t ready to return to the majors. “He’s not at the level that we’d like to see for him to be ready for here,” trainer Kevin Rand said. “At least he’ll know going forward that he’s OK.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera hit his third home run in two games and drove in three runs Sunday to reach the 100-RBI mark for the 11th consecutive season, seven with Detroit. Only four other players in major league history had that many consecutive 100 RBI seasons: Lou Gehrig (13), Jimmie Foxx (13), Alex Rodriguez (13) and Al Simmons (11). Cabrera came out after the seventh inning after aggravating his gimpy right ankle, but he is expected to play Monday, likely as the designated hitter. He has a bone spur in the ankle, manager Brad Ausmus said after the game, and offseason surgery might be required.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein notched his first major league win Sunday. In his third start, he pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up one run on four hits against San Francisco. He consistently threw first-pitch strikes and mixed his pitches well. “When you command four pitches in the strike zone and throw them out of the zone when you want to, you’re going to get outs in the big leagues,” C Alex Avila said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It doesn’t surprise me, but the type of player he’s been throughout his career, it’s not something I take for granted, either. I’ve enjoyed watching him play and being his teammate this long.” -- C Alex Avila, on 1B Miguel Cabrera reaching 100 RBIs for the 11th season in a row.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (bone spur in right ankle) left the Sept. 7 game. He might start at designated hitter Sept. 8. Manager Brad Ausmus was unsure whether Cabrera would require offseason surgery.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. He threw again Sept. 2 off flat ground and threw a 39-pitch bullpen session Sept. 5. He is scheduled to throw live batting practice Sept. 8.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28. On Sept. 7, the team announced that Putkonen would not return to the majors this season.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25. He threw a soft-toss session Sept. 7.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16, but he was re-injured Aug. 17.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Kyle Ryan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya